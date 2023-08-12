The Big Picture Exciting horror films like The Mist, The Exorcist, and Pumpkinhead are getting 4K releases this Fall, including a Best Buy exclusive steelbook for Pumpkinhead.

The Pumpkinhead steelbook features stunning new artwork that captures the terrifying essence of the film's monster, with vibrant orange shades and intricate details.

The steelbook includes all the special features from Scream Factory's Collector's Edition release and will be available for $34.99 on October 10, 2023, just in time for Halloween marathons. Pre-orders are available on Best Buy's website.

There are so many exciting horror films coming to 4K for the first time this Fall. The Mist, The Exorcist, The Blob, Scream 3, and Night of the Demons just to name a few. Also included in this horrific stack is the cult classic monster movie Pumpkinhead directed by Stan Winston. The 1988 film is getting all the spooky bells and whistles from Scream Factory, but now Pumpkinhead will be receiving a steelbook from the chilling boutique label as well. The steelbook is set to be released on October 10.

The Best Buy exclusive steelbook’s main feature is the stunning new artwork of Pumpkinhead lunging head first towards their next victim. It’s almost like the demon is trying to escape the confines of their steelbook prison. The different shades of oranges found throughout really make the artwork pop with endless thoughts of the upcoming Halloween season. There’s so much fine detail in this piece like Pumpkinhead’s veiny monstrous eyes, wrinkled skin that truly makes them look like the inside of a rotting pumpkin, and their terrifying sharp claws.

The steelbook will come with all the special features from Scream Factory’s standard Collector’s Edition release, including a new 4K scan of the film itself, and will cost $34.99. Scream Factory has done great steelbooks in the past for Army of Darkness, The Fog, and They Live, but this new take on Pumpkinhead may be their scariest work yet.

Image via Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

What’s Pumpkinhead About?

Pumpkinhead might not be as iconic as other 80s classics like Friday the 13th, A Nightmare on Elm Street, or Sleepaway Camp, but it’s arguably one of the most uniquely terrifying films to come out of that legendary genre era. This monster movie is all about blood-soaked revenge. After a group of mischievous teens accidentally killed Ed Harley’s (Lance Henriksen) son, the grieving father goes to a witch for help. That help comes in the form of Pumpkinhead who goes on a mission to kill every teenager that had a role to play in the young boy’s death.

However, the main reason this film has left a lasting impact on the genre for the last 35 years is Winston’s direction. This was the iconic special effects make-up artist's directorial debut. From the stunning practical special effects work to the dreadfully fun atmosphere, Winston had one of the strongest first films in horror history. He was more well known for his effects work on films like Friday the 13th Part III, Jurassic Park, Terminator 2: Judgment Day, and Batman Returns, but horror fans will forever be indebted to the Oscars winner's scary brilliant work in Pumpkinhead.

When Does Pumpkinhead’s 4K Release?

Pumpkinhead’s new 4K steelbook releases on October 10, 2023. This is just in time for your Halloween horror movie marathons and is the same day the film’s other 4K editions release. You can pre-order the steelbook on Best Buy’s website. Pumpkinhead’s also currently streaming on Paramount+, check out the trailer for movie and steelbook's cover art down below