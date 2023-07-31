The Big Picture Scream Factory is releasing the 80s cult classic horror film Pumpkinhead on 4K Blu-ray for the first time this fall.

The special edition release includes the 4K version, enamel pin set, poster, lobby cards, and a prism sticker featuring the ghoulish title character.

Pumpkinhead is a unique and visually stunning scarefest, and its director, Stan Winston, was a Hollywood legend known for his special effects make-up work.

When talking about 80s cult classic horror films, one of the more unique among a sea of gory slashers and supernatural haunts is Stan Winston’s Pumpkinhead. The 1988 film is one of the most beloved terrors of its era, providing one of the scariest movie monsters in history. Now, 35 years after its debut, Scream Factory is releasing the slasher on 4K Blu-ray for the very first time this fall.

The special edition release will include the 4K version with the film’s iconic moonlit poster art, an enamel pin set, poster, lobby cards, and a prism sticker all featuring the ghoulish title character. This Special Edition will run horror fans $139.99, but there will be a standard Collector’s Edition release just featuring the 4K and poster for $35.99 as well. Scream Factory has slowly been bringing their back catalog of titles to the 4K format. This year alone they have brought Creepshow, the Chucky sequels, Nightbreed, and My Bloody Valentine to the 4K table. It’s great to see Pumpkinhead finally make that stunning leap as it’s such a unique looking scarefest with visuals dying for a 4K restoration.

What’s Pumpkinhead About?

In a similar vein to 80s classics like the original Friday the 13th or The Burning, Pumpkinhead is a hair-raising revenge tale. When a tragic accident kills his son, Ed Harley (Lance Henriksen) goes to a witch for “help”. After a series of gruesome tasks, the undead monstrosity known by the locals as “Pumpkinhead” takes on Harley’s mission to kill every last teenager that had any connection to his son’s murder.

Image via Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

What made Pumpkinhead special was the fact that it was Winston’s directorial debut. Before and after this cult classic, Winston’s was known as Hollywood’s best special effects make-up artist. He worked on horror films like Friday the 13th Part III, The Terminator, The Monster Squad, Interview with the Vampire, and Wrong Turn. He was also Oscar nominated ten times including for his work on Heartbeeps, Predator, Edward Scissorhands, Batman Returns, The Lost World: Jurassic Park, and A.I. Artificial Intelligence. He would win 4 Oscars for Aliens, Jurassic Park, and Terminator 2: Judgment Day. The latter of which would receive two awards for Best Visual Effects and Best Makeup. However, his directing on Pumpkinhead also won Winston Best First Time Director at the Paris Film Festival. When talking about Hollywood legends, Winston needs to be in that conversation as so many genre classics wouldn't be the same without him.

When is Pumpkinhead’s 4K Release?

Pumpkinhead is being released on 4K Blu-ray October 10, 2023. That’s just in time for your Halloween season horror binge. You can pre-order both the standard Collector’s Edition and Special Edition on Scream Factory’s website now. Pumpkinhead is also currently streaming on Paramount+. The trailer for the supernatural slasher can be viewed down below.