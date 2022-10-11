Paul Thomas Anderson is one of the most unpredictable filmmakers out there. He's tackled nearly every genre in film, whether it's the historical drama There Will Be Blood or his recent coming-of-age film, Licorice Pizza. It's a trait he has in common with Adam Sandler, as Sandler has mostly veered away from the sophomoric comedies that launched his career to more dramatic fare. This made the two a perfect fit, as they worked together on the romantic dramedy Punch-Drunk Love, which celebrates its 20th anniversary today. Watching this film, I was surprised at how tense it was, and how phenomenal Sandler's performance is.

A Life Without Love

Sandler plays Barry Egan, a man whose life is slowly crushing him. He has his own business selling novelty items, but it feels like he's mostly going through the motions. And his lonely life isn't helped by the fact that all seven of his sisters constantly berate and belittle him, delivering insults about his sexuality or his intelligence. This has left him with a severe case of social anxiety; he's unable to connect with anybody, to the point where his conversations with customers are haltingly brief. And in case that wasn't bad enough, he also lashes out at inopportune times.

These violent outbursts are part of how the film builds up tension throughout its runtime. Long, sweeping shots of scenery will often be interrupted by the smashing of glass or the destruction of property, as Barry expresses his frustration physically. While none of these scenes are as shocking as Alfred Molina in a drug-induced fever in Boogie Nights, they still grab the audience's attention. One of the best examples concerns the opening scene, where Barry steps outside to get a breath of fresh air. As he surveys the road in front of him, a crash sends a car tumbling head over tail in the street, jerking him out of his reverie. It's a prelude to the chaos that will take over Barry's life.

Image via Sony Pictures Entertainment Motion Picture Group

Philip Seymour Hoffman and Paul Thomas Anderson Are a Match Made in Heaven

That chaos takes form in the unscrupulous mattress salesman, Dean Trumbell (Phillip Seymour Hoffman), who attempts to extort money out of Barry via a sex phone line. Hoffman, as always, is great in the film; though he appears in a handful of scenes, he immediately steals each one of them with his fiery presence and rapid-fire profanity. The scene where Trumbell and Barry verbally abuse each other over the phone is thick with tension, as they hurl curses and threats at each other with escalating intensity. It finally builds up to a face-to-face confrontation where Trumbell learns that he may have bitten off more than he can chew with his latest mark. Hoffman's performance in Punch-Drunk Love is just another example of how Anderson was able to bring out some career-best performances from the late actor; the two just clicked together.

RELATED: Why 'Magnolia’s Musical Sequence Remains the Crowning Jewel of Paul Thomas Anderson’s Career

Lena Gives Barry the Strength to Change His Life

Eventually, Barry does find a measure of peace when he meets Lena Leonard (Emily Watson). At first, Lena seems to have come into Barry's life purely by coincidence; her car breaks down near his office and after a bit of prodding he agrees to look after it while she gets help. Eventually, she reveals that she saw a picture of him in his sister's office (the two are co-workers) and wanted to get to know them. Lena is the one person in the film who never insults Barry, and she isn't trying to extort money or favors from him. She just genuinely wants to spend time with him, and this leads to Barry opening up more around her. After a date goes wrong due to one of his outbursts, he ends up running to her door and kissing her after she confesses she wanted to kiss him. And he's willing to drop everything to go to Hawaii to see her.

What really helps sell this relationship is the chemistry between Sandler and Watson. They act like two people who are slowly, but surely, falling in love. There are some deep, longing looks shared, and a progression of their characters' relationships that feels natural. Lena also has a positive effect on Barry. He starts to take more risks, like the aforementioned trip to Hawaii, and do things that genuinely make him happy. Case in point: when an old harmonium is dropped off at his workplace, he brings it inside and starts to play it at various times throughout the film. Even a subplot where Barry collects pudding in order to redeem it for free frequent flyer miles takes on new meaning since he tells Lena he'll go wherever she wants in the film's final heart-wrenching scene. That scene also features a moment where Lena embraces Barry as he plays the harmonium. It's a perfect representation of their future together; though it may be uncertain, both of them are willing to stick by each other and make it work.

'Punch-Drunk Love' Proved That Sandler Could Go Beyond Comedy

Even though Sandler has gotten praise for his dramatic turn in this film - and rightfully so - Anderson is also a large part of why the film works as well as it does. That's due to his willingness to try something different, whether it was keeping the film around ninety minutes or specifically scripting the film for Sandler and Watson. In fact, Anderson turned out to be a huge fan of Sandler. "He's always just made me laugh, he gets me, I wanted a piece of him," Anderson said in an interview with the Los Angeles Times. Considering Sandler's filmography at the time consisted of raunchy gems like Happy Gilmore and Billy Madison, this came as a surprise. However, Sandler's performance in this film served as a precursor to his work on dramas including the critically acclaimed Uncut Gems.

To this day, Punch-Drunk Love occupies a strange spot in cinema history. Though it was critically acclaimed and served as a vindication of Sandler's dramatic chops, it failed to make back its budget at the box office. Time has been kind to Punch-Drunk Love, with plenty of filmmakers including Guillermo del Toro and Bong Joon-ho saying that it's one of their favorite films. And it's a great representation of how love can come into your life when you least expect it - as well as an example of how love can better one's life.

Rating: A

Punch-Drunk Love is currently available to stream on Pluto TV