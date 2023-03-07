This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Grab your guns, because The Punisher's back in town. The Hollywood Reporter writes that Jon Bernthal is returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Frank Castle, the deadly former Marine on a hunt to avenge his family, for the upcoming Disney+ series Daredevil: Born Again. First appearing in Daredevil season two, Bernthal played the character for one season of the show before receiving his own spinoff, The Punisher, which ran for two seasons and co-starred Deborah Ann Woll, The Bear's Ebon Moss-Bacarach, and more. What role he will play in the upcoming series is unknown.

This story is developing.