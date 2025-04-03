Not long before the premiere of Daredevil: Born Again, The Punisher fans were treated to the delightful news that Jon Bernthal would reprise his role as Frank Castle in a spotlight/special presentation project coming to Disney+ next year. One of the more exciting developments to come since the show’s announcement is that Bernthal will make his writing debut on the project, finally giving him the chance to write Frank Castle’s story instead of just being tasked with bringing it to life through his performance.

Collider’s Steve Weintraub recently caught up with Bernthal at CinemaCon to talk about his latest film, The Accountant 2, and he spoke about how he came into the writing job for his Punisher project and just how much Frank Castle means to him. “I've said it a million times: Frank is in my bones, is in my heart. I care about him," he shared, continuing:

"In discussing what this thing could be and this sort of version of Frank that I really felt that the audience was hungry for, that the military community was hungry for it, the first responder community, the comic book fans, they were really hungry for it. I presented that version to them, and they encouraged me. They encouraged me to keep coming to the table. As we were talking with different writers, the ideas that we were coming up with started to resonate, and I think they saw how much they resonated with me. I got a great group of vets that I work with. One in particular, my friend Nick, he's just been incredible. I hope that it goes alright. I don't like talking about these things because it's a little bit of bark before there's a bite, you know? I'm honored and I'm grateful. It's an incredible group of people that we're assembling."

Frank Castle made his debut in Daredevil: Born Again Episode 4, and he does not hesitate to call out Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) for his unwillingness to, in his mind, do what needs to be done. Frank and Matt have always had clashing philosophies on how to handle criminals. As someone who daylights as a lawyer, Matt is proud to let the system handle things after leaving the bad guys in the hands of the authorities, but Frank’s methods are much more final. Frank lost his entire family after serving his country due to getting entangled in a deep government conspiracy that zapped him of his ability to trust anyone. Taking bad guys off the street for good isn’t just Frank’s mission; it’s his purpose. Vengeance is the only thing that will make things right.

Jon Bernthal Has His Hand in Plenty of Other Projects