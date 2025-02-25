Arguably the biggest news drop to come from yesterday was the announcement that Jon Bernthal would return to the MCU after Daredevil: Born Again and lead his own solo Punisher spotlight project/special presentation, but few details were initially revealed at the same time as the announcement. Less than 24 hours after the news went viral, Entertainment Weekly has dropped a new report revealing some crucial information about the series. Marvel Studios Head of TV and Streaming Brad Winderbaum confirmed to EW that Bernthal will also make his screenwriting debut on the currently untitled Punisher project, and he will reunite with his We Own This City director Reinaldo Marcus Green, who will helm the project. Check out Winderbaum’s full comments below teasing an emotionally charged story:

“It’s like a shotgun blast of a story, but also has all the pathos and emotion that you want out of a Frank Castle story. It’s so exciting.”

This news also comes not long after Bernthal’s role in Daredevil: Born Again was teased, and it was revealed that Matt (Charlie Cox) will go to him in the series when he needs something done that he himself isn’t willing to do. Frank and Matt have always had wildly different philosophies on how to handle criminals; Matt, who also spends his days as a lawyer in Hell’s Kitchen, insists on letting the criminal justice system take the wrongdoers after they’ve been apprehended, but as someone who has been consistently wronged and betrayed by the system, Frank doesn’t have the same level of trust. Frank is unafraid to kill, especially after watching his family be murdered in The Punisher, and while it’s unclear at the time exactly what Matt needs from him, he will certainly be a valuable asset in the fight against Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio).

Will Jon Bernthal Be Back in ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ Season 2?