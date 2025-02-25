This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

With Daredevil: Born Again set to premiere on Disney+ next week, Marvel Netflix stars are officially back in the spotlight and ready to suit up as their iconic characters. Arguably the most anticipated return is Jon Bernthal, who is set to reprise his role as Frank Castle/The Punisher in Daredevil: Born Again, but he isn’t done with the character yet. It has also been announced that Bernthal will lead his own MCU Special Presentation/Spotlight project, and THR reports that the series will arrive on Disney+ in 2026, along with the second season of Daredevil: Born Again. It has also been revealed that Bernthal will make his screenwriting debut on the currently untitled Punisher project, which will see him team up with his We Own This City director Reinaldo Marcus Green.

This news that Bernthal’s Punisher project will premiere next year is a bit of a shock for a few reasons. Firstly, Bernthal has been set for a role in The Odyssey, the next film from Christopher Nolan that recently began filming and is due to shoot around the world throughout 2025, and it has also been confirmed that Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 will begin filming in just a few days, which Bernthal’s Punisher will presumably be part of, considering his role in Season 1. Marvel is also due to kick off production on Avengers: Doomsday in just a few short months, with the film being set for release on May 1, 2026. This certainly seems like a lot of irons in the fire at once, and while it’s unclear when Bernthal’s Punisher special will be filmed, it seems for now fans can expect it in 2026.

