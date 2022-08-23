Lionsgate’s Punisher: War Zone film will receive a 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and Digital Steelbook release on October 18. The collection arrives with extra features that will explore different behind-the-scenes filmmaking processes, such as training, weapons, and overall commentary for the bloody film version of Marvel's deadliest anti-hero.

While most Marvel fans may be more familiar with Frank Castle, aka The Punisher, through Jon Bernthal's performance in Daredevil and The Punisher, Punisher: War Zone was released long before the Netflix series ever existed. War Zone finds ex-special forces member turned vigilante Castle (Ray Stevenson) fighting two battles at once. One involves him taking down a mutilated mob boss out for revenge with the help of some of the most well-known criminals of the underground crime world, while the other sees him being pursued by the FBI anti-vigilante task force, who want him punished (no pun intended) for killing one of their own.

Frank Castle made his debut in Marvel comics as an enemy of The Amazing Spider-Man in the 1970s, an assassin sent to take down the web-slinging hero. Since then, his backstory's been beefed up — turning him into a war veteran who lost his family to violence, hellbent on revenge by any means necessary — and he's been both a villain and an antihero in the comics, as well as onscreen. Punisher: War Zone is one of three films to bring Frank Castle to screen, alongside Dolph Lundgren as the brooding vigilante in 1989's The Punisher, and Thomas Jane in the 2004 film of the same name.

Image via Marvel Studios

RELATED: Rosario Dawson Retracts Comments About 'The Punisher' Returning

Alongside Stevenson, Punisher: War Zone features the acting talents of Dominic West (The Wire), Julie Benz (Dexter), Colin Salmon (Resident Evil), Doug Hutchison (The Green Mile), Dash Mihok (Law & Order: Organized Crime), Wayne Knight (Jurassic Park), and more. The film was written by Nick Santora, Art Marcum, and Matt Holloway, and was produced by Gale Anne Hurd. Lionsgate produced the film alongside Valhalla Motion Pictures.

The Punisher: War Zone Steelbook releases on October 18, and is currently available for pre-order at Best Buy. Check out the box art for the release below, as well as a full list of special features:

STEELBOOK® SPECIAL FEATURE