The two series were acquired by the streaming service when they took over Quibi's programming slate.

Roku has announced the second season for Punk’d and Dishmantled. Roku recently acquired Quibi and with it came a boatload of content. Punk’d Season 2 will come to Roku on December 10th with Dishmantled Season 2 slated to air on December 31st.

Punk’d, which is headed by host Chance the Rapper, puts celebrities in sticky, but (unknown to them) controlled situations in which the fun is all about how they react. When the unsuspecting celebs are at the brink of a meltdown, Chance steps out and tells them that they’ve been punk’d. The show picked up the prank torch from the original Ashton Kutcher hosted series which aired between the years of 2003 and 2007, followed by short-lasting spin-offs in 2012 and 2015. In the new season, audiences will see such celebrities as Tiffany Haddish, Adam Devine, Lil Nas X, Liza Koshy, Odell Beckham Jr., Teyana Taylor, Shay Mitchell, Anitta, Miguel, Karrueche Tran, and Kate Upton get the Punk’d treatment with brand new, hilarious practical jokes. Jason Goldberg will come back to executive produce alongside Chance the Rapper.

Of the show’s return on a new platform, Goldberg said, “Punk’d has been an incredible experience and were [sic] so thrilled to continue the celebrity fueled hijinks with the new season on The Roku Channel. Your favorite stars don’t stand a Chance."

Image via Quibi

RELATED: ‘Punk’d’ Review: A Quibi Must-Watch for TikTok Prank Video Lovers

Comedian and actor Tituss Burgess holds the hosting credits for Dishmanted, a new take on a classic cooking competition show. In the series, two chefs are blindfolded (and dressed in hazmat suits) and have an unrevealed dish launched towards them via a giant cannon. The culinary experts must then use their background and talents in order to figure out what the dish was and then compete with each other and the timed countdown clock to restore it to its full, edible version. Whoever comes out on top, receives a cash prize. The series was created by Linda Lea, who served Chopped as creator and executive producer.

Lea is excited to press go on the upcoming season for the series. Speaking to this, she said, “Dishmantled is back and we’re serving up a big plate of competition only on The Roku Channel. This new season is full of energy, fun and will quite literally blow audiences away.”

Out of everyone involved, the folks at Roku seem to be most excited for their takeovers of these two successful series. Roku’s Head of Alternative Originals, Brian Tannenbaum, said, “The response we’ve seen from audiences continues to be overwhelming and we cannot wait to give streamers more episodes of comedic fun to devour.”

Punk'd Season Two comes to Roku on December 10, while Dishmantled Season Two arrives on December 31.

'Dishmantled' Review: Blast 1,000 More Episodes of This Quibi Show Into My Face Immediately For as long as Quibi is a sustainable business model I will watch people get cannon-blasted with ground meat and pita chips.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email