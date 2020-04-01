Quibi Unveils a Very Rowdy Trailer for the ‘Punk’d’ Reboot Series

Arriving on the heels of a slew of new trailers for the up-and-coming platform, Quibi has released the trailer for the Punk’d reboot series hosted by Chance the Rapper. The original Punk’d reality series debuted in 2003 and was hosted by Ashton Kutcher. The Kutcher-hosted series ran for over a decade, eventually ending in 2015.

Quibi’s take on Punk’d seems to be holding on to the raucous, rowdy spirit that made its predecessor so popular in the early ’00s. The trailer teases the first handful of celebrity prank targets, including comedian Adam Devine, YouTuber Liza Koshy, and rappers Megan Thee Stallion and Migos member Offset, a.k.a. Cardi B‘s husband. Chance seems extremely comfortable taking over for Kutcher as the Curator of Punk’d Shenanigans. Seen sporting a headset or with a walkie-talkie in hand, Chance is heard giving orders like, “Car malfunction…crash!” or simply laughing in delight as he watches celebrity targets look on at whatever fake horror has befallen them. As Qubi revealed in a press release accompanying the trailer, this Punk’d season’s targets includes Lil Nas X, the rest of the Migos trio, French Montana, Scott Disick (who will also guest host an episode), Sabrina Carpenter, Addison Rae, Ty Dolla $ign, Miles Brown, and Marsai Martin.

Not gonna lie: this new Punk’d looks fun as hell. As a person old enough to remember just how fun it was watching the original Punk‘d, which helped launch the career of Dax Shepard and cement (in part) Kutcher as a major celebrity of the era, this reboot looks just as great. It will be interesting to see what kinds of pranks the show cooks up for a whole new generation of celebrities. Even more curious — and perhaps a big selling point — will be seeing how the Punk’d team can pull off the pranks without targets wising up since the original series has become so ingrained in the zeitgeist at this point.

Watch Quibi's trailer for Punk'd below.