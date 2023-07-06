Everyone loves a good romantic comedy, especially after throwing some adorable dogs into the mix. Luckily, Amazon Freevee has just what audiences are looking for and just dropped a trailer. On August 18, the free streaming service will premiere Puppy Love starring Lucy Hale and Grant Gustin.

Puppy Love follows “wild child” Nicole (Hale) and socially anxious Max (Gustin) as they match on a dating app. While their date turns out disastrous, it seems their dogs have found love. After Nicole’s dog gets Max’s dog pregnant, they decide to stay in each other’s lives for the sake of their pets, and the puppies on the way. Like any good rom-com, the pair find themselves mismatched but may quickly find that there is more to the other than meets the eye.

The trailer has everything that fans of rom-coms are looking for. We see Nicole in the aftermath of a breakup and Max’s friend saying Nicole is out of his league. The personality conflicts between the two are also showcased as circumstances bring them closer together. The trailer also has everything fans of movies with dogs are looking for including a Lady and the Tramp style spaghetti scene. It also mixes the best of both worlds as the two leads are seen starting to fall in love as they deal with their crazy dogs.

Where Do You Know the Stars From?

Hale is best known for starring in the hit teen drama Pretty Little Liars. She also has had roles in films like Scream 4 and Truth or Dare. Gustin just recently wrapped a nine-season run as the titular superhero on The Flash. He has also had recurring roles on series like Glee and 90210. The film also stars Jane Seymour (Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman), Michael Hitchcock (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), and Nore Davis (Dickinson).

Richard Alan Reid and Nicholas Fabiano direct Puppy Love from a script written by Greg Glienna, Peter Stass, Kirsten Guenther, Dan Scheinkman, and Reid. The film is inspired by the 2015 BuzzFeed digital series Puppyhood. Producers on the film include Michael Philip and Jason Moring with Reid, Jonah Peretti, Brian Etting, and Josh Etting serving as executive producers.

Puppy Love will premiere on Freevee and be available to rent or own digitally on August 18. Watch the film’s trailer and read the official synopsis below: