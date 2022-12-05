Collider can exclusively present a new clip for Season 2 of Puppy Place, an Apple TV+ family-friendly show about two siblings who dedicate their lives to rescuing dogs and finding them loving home. The new clip features Rita Moreno, who’ll make a special guest appearance in the upcoming season.

The exclusive clip shows us a scene from a new episode of Puppy Place in which Charles (Riley Looc) is participating in a buddy system at a local retirement home. As part of the buddy system, Charles visits Moreno’s character two times a week, taking the dog named Snowball with him. In the clip, Charles gives back a mat Snowball stole from Moreno’s character. The dog liked her so much that he wanted something from the woman to sleep with.

Charles sees Snowball’s theft as a sign the dog loves Moreno, which should be reason enough for her to adopt the fluffy beast. Moreno, however, is hesitant. Charles tries to convince her by explaining Snowball is independent and won’t give her much work. Unfortunately, as Moreno tells Charles, pets are not allowed in the retirement home. That’s an awful policy because dogs do nothing but spread love anywhere they go. So, we hope that in the rest of the episode, Charles finds a way to unite Moreno and Snowball.

Snowball is the star of the episode, but Moreno is also a great addition to Season 2 of Puppy Place. The star is one of the only 24 people in cinema history to be awarded Academy, Emmy, and Tony awards for acting, with a Grammy Award on top of everything. Moreno was part of both West Side Stories films, HBO’s Oz, and Where on Earth Is Carmen Sandiego? The Puerto Rican legend will also appear in the next Fast and Furious movie, playing the grandmother of Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel).

Who’s Involved with Puppy Place?

Based on the best-selling book series written by Ellen Miles, Puppy Place stars Looc and Brooklynn MacKinzie as they try to give real dogs forever homes. All dogs featured in the series looking for a family were adopted either during or following production. Puppy Place is executive produced by Emmy Award nominee Andrew Green, who serves as showrunner, alongside Iole Lucchese, Caitlin Friedman, and Jef Kaminsky of Scholastic Entertainment, with Richard King serving as producer.

Season 2 of Puppy Place premieres on Apple TV+ on Friday, December 9. Check out the exclusive clip and the series synopsis below.