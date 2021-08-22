Move over PAW Patrol, Disney has found a puppy-themed preschool series that is set to be a barkbuster with the kids. Emmy Award-nominated writer and producer Travis Braun has extended his overall deal with Disney to develop and produce animated and live-action content across linear and streaming platforms and that includes his new series Pupstruction.

Braun's new series is aimed at preschool audiences and has already been greenlit for a Disney Channel Original Movie (DCOM) in addition to the Disney Junior series. The deal inked between Braun and Disney includes a first-look for Braun's projects for other Disney-owned platforms like Disney+ and theatrical releases.

"I'm thrilled to continue to call Disney my home and bring imaginative, new worlds to life under the thoughtful leadership of Peter Rice, Gary Marsh, Joe D'Ambrosia, Ayo Davis and their teams." Braun said in the press release. "We share a passion for telling rich stories that matter to audiences around the world in the way that Disney's content always has. It is truly a privilege to help write this next chapter of the magic that I grew up on."

Pupstruction sounds utterly adorable. The series follows the adventures of the world's first all-dog construction company and the smallest pup on the crew, Phinny, who is an innovative young corgi. Despite being the smallest pup, he proves that you don't need big paws to have big dreams or big ideas. Which is an important lesson for the little ones watching.

Braun is currently the creator and executive producer for Disney Junior's T.O.T.S., and he has previously worked on Disney Channel's limited-series Fast Layne and Disney Junior's Vampirina, Puppy Dog Pals, and Muppet Babies. Braun is set to work with familiar colleagues on Pupstruction as T.O.T.S' Vic Cook will serve as executive producer and Abigail Nesbitt will act as supervising director. Robyn Brown, who previously worked with Braun on Muppet Babies is set to co-produce and story editor for the upcoming series.

Pupstruction is slated to premiere on Disney Junior and Disney+ in 2023.

