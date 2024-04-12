The Big Picture The Purge franchise explores a society where one night of ritualized violence is meant to cleanse negativity for a year of peace and productivity.

The original inspiration for The Purge came from a near-miss car accident experienced by James DeMonaco and his wife on a highway.

The franchise presents a sinister truth of the rich using the event to target the poor, revealing deeper societal issues and contradictions.

The Purge franchise – set in an alternate America where, for one night a year, all crime is legal, and the country spends 12 hours in a frenzy of violence – now spans five films and two seasons of television, with another movie to come. The Forever Purge, the franchise's most recent entry, contained sweeping vistas of El Paso engulfed in the apocalyptic flames devouring the entire country. But despite the expansiveness of its eventual vision, the franchise began simply as a low-budget home invasion horror movie set on Purge night: The Strangers with an added dose of social and political commentary. James DeMonaco, who conceived the idea, and wrote all five of the movies, has spoken of his influences, including a classic episode of Star Trek that includes similar themes, and the films of Michael Haneke. But, per multiple interviews, the original inspiration was a smaller, more personal moment, a near-miss car accident that involved DeMonaco and his wife.

The Purge A wealthy family is held hostage for harboring the target of a murderous syndicate during the Purge, a 12-hour period in which any and all crime is legal. Release Date June 7, 2013 Director James DeMonaco Cast Ethan Hawke , Lena Headey , max burkholder , Adelaide Kane Runtime 85 minutes Main Genre Horror Writers James DeMonaco

What Are the Purge Movies About?

The Purge franchise is unique in that none of the films have more than one or two characters in common, may they be heroes or villains. Rather, the recurring elements are the setting and the themes. In the America of The Purge, an openly fascist political party called "The New Founding Fathers of America" has been elected to power during an economic downturn. They institute the practice of the Purge, which by the time of the first movie has been completely normalized. The philosophy behind the program is that one night of ritualized violence allows the populace to exorcise all of their negative energy. This allows them to spend the rest of the year healthy, productive, and crime-free. The Purge is thought to be responsible for America's recovery and prosperity; at the end of each Purge, the people who were murdered are thanked "for their sacrifice." The influence of Shirley Jackson's classic short story "The Lottery" is unmistakable. This is a society that has made violence part of its religion.

But behind the ritual is a sinister truth. Each 12-hour Purge is simply an excuse for the rich to kill the poor. This is explicit from the first movie, whose villains are a gang of vile rich-kid bigots who pursue an unhoused victim into the home of the hapless Sandin family. Most of the Purge films feature characters like the Sandins: people who accept the violence of the Purge as a fact of life, believe in its stated purpose, and are often even complicit in allowing it to perpetuate. Patriarch James Sandin (Ethan Hawke) sells fortress-like home security systems that allow the well-off to ride out the Purge in safety. But over the course of the film, they are shaken out of their stupor and choose to fight back against this American system of violence and oppression. The final moment of triumph in a Purge movie, however, is when the hero fully rejects the logic of the Purge by showing mercy to a defeated villain. As DeMonaco puts it, he chooses not to indulge the "bloodthirsty nature" of the audience.

The Idea For 'The Purge' Came From a Road Rage Incident

In an interview with Complex, James DeMonaco told the story of an incident on the Brooklyn Queens Expressway. DeMonaco was driving with his wife when they were cut off by a drunk driver. This led to DeMonaco and the driver getting into a fistfight on the freeway after the driver expressed "no remorse" for nearly causing a fatal accident. In the immediate, adrenalized, aftermath of the incident, DeMonaco's wife says to him “Wouldn’t it be great if we all had one free one a year?” In other words, everyone should have an annual quota of a single murder. Her implication here seems to be that even the most ordinary people, people like us, encounter someone, every now and then, who's so obnoxious that it would be understandable if they were to, at the very least, fantasize about killing them.

Whenever DeMonaco tells this story — like to the LA Times — he makes sure to include the detail that his wife is actually "a nice person." And this ties in to what is the inherent contradiction in The Purge franchise. DeMonaco has always been extremely reluctant about actually using his narrative soapbox to agree with the moral of this origin story. The Purge movies are very hesitant to argue that ordinary people are actually just murderers, whose violent impulses are only constrained by the law.

There Are a Lot of Contradictions in the Purge Franchise

It's not like it's unheard of to argue that ordinary people harbor violent impulses, and even may be capable of murder. The thesis of the Netflix crime miniseries Inside Man was stated, repeatedly, by lead character Jefferson Grieff (Stanley Tucci), a death row inmate who helps the police crack unsolvable crimes: "Everybody’s a murderer, you just need to meet the right person." Stephen King's novel Needful Things (later adapted for the screen) made this point even more explicitly. The devil comes to King's iconic Maine every-town of Castle Rock, and, through a series of small pranks, has the townsfolk killing each other. He manipulates them into acting out their long-simmering grudges, of which each citizen has exactly one – their "one a year," you could say. The similarities between Needful Things and The Purge franchise are apparent. The valiant hero of Needful Things must resist his own dark urge to murder the drunk driver responsible for his wife and son's death. Likewise, the hero Frank Grillo plays in The Purge: Anarchy and The Purge: Election Year – the second and third films in the franchise – suffers from a similar need for vengeance against the drunk driver who killed his son. (Perhaps these films' real beef is with poor road design.)

But the Purge franchise is never willing to be as cynical as the tropes of Needful Things and other stories clearly allow. Not only that, but the franchise directly acknowledges the belief that "everyone is a murderer" as a malignant myth. The fourth film, The First Purge, is a prequel origin story, in which the Purge begins as a psychological experiment inflicted on DeMonaco's home borough of Staten Island. The architect of the Purge, Dr. May Updale (Marisa Tomei), truly believes that the orgy of violence she's scheduled will have a long-term positive effect. But she's proven incorrect in a very specific way. While the privileged classes seem interested in participating in the Purge, marginalized groups do not. Or, as she puts it, "this socioeconomic group is not acting the way that I predicted." The New Founding Fathers have her killed rather than allowing her to publish her data, and send mercenaries into Staten Island to goose the violence there. The Purge is a lie.

And yet, DeMonaco has never quite let go of the idea that violent impulses are universal, at least in America. In the original Purge, the iconic spoiled rich kid villains are dispatched early, and the final villain is actually the Sandin family's jealous neighbors. In The Forever Purge, American society finally falls apart as a result of too many purges. DeMonaco (who wrote, but did not direct) finally cracks as well and portrays a group of Purgers who are resentful, working-class, and bigoted... against rich people. Though the film tries to soften its critique of this particular gang, it reveals the inherent dissonance of the franchise. The Purge has enormous popular support – it keeps on winning elections, after all – and yet DeMonaco is uncomfortable with the misanthropic implications of his own idea, and constantly looking for different ways to resolve the tension. The franchise is frequently criticized for hypocrisy, for trying to have it both ways. Time will only tell if the next Purge installment can reconcile this and fully lean into the idea that we are all capable of murder — especially when in bumper-to-bumper traffic.

