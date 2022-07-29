In a society where medical insurance is polarizing and politicized, Netflix's upcoming romance Purple Hearts brings a human touch to the conversation around the astronomical cost of medical care, and the problems with veterans’ benefits. Purple Heart - a product of Netflix's drive to swell its repertoire of Young Adult content is based on Tess Wakefield’s novel of the same name. The story follows the life of an upcoming singer-songwriter who somehow gets into a marriage of convenience to help with her overwhelming medical bills. What looked like a straightforward agreement begins to fall apart when unseen challenges threaten to blow up the entire plan in their faces.

The film is directed by Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum who has worked on episodes of shows such as 90210, MacGyver, Pretty Little Liars, and The Resident. The screenplay was co-written by Kyle Jarrow and Liz Garcia while Sofia Carson, Rosenbaum, Amy Baer, Hugo Grumbar, and Tim Haslam are executive producers. Elysa Koplovitz Dutton and Leslie Morgenstein produced the film for Alloy Entertainment. Find out more about this upcoming romantic drama, From the plot to streaming details, here's everything you need to know about Purple Heats.

Watch the Purple Hearts Trailer

Netflix released the official trailer for Purple Hearts on July 12, 2022. The first scenes show Cassie bidding Luke goodbyes as he leaves home for a military assignment. Scenes of their wedding flash by with Cassie's voice ringing in the background. She says music is her everything, but her medical problems get in the way every time she tries to write songs. There are scenes of the horrors of war and Luke coming home incapacitated in some way. What transpires next isn't clear, but what is obvious is that a marriage set up for convenience has snowballed into everything but convenience.

When Will Purple Hearts Be Released?

Netflix has announced that Purple Hearts will be streaming on its platform exclusively from July 29, 2022.

Who Is in the Cast of Purple Heart?

Sofia Carson leads the cast as Cassie, an aspiring singer-songwriter who is battling diabetes and needs help with her skyrocketing medical bills. Carson is a singer who has been involved in soundtracks for a few movies. Her work as part of the cast for the soundtrack album Descendants gained massive popularity. The soundtracks, peaked at numbers 6 and 7, on the Billboard 200. Her first break on television was as a guest star on the Disney Channel series Austin & Ally. She is popular for her role as Ava Jalali in the drama series Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists. Audiences may recognize her from the Netflix film Feel the Beat or the film Songbird.

Nicholas Galitzine stars as Luke, a U.S. Marine who accepts to marry Cassie just to provide her with the health insurance she badly needs. Galitzine has appeared in the Netflix series Chambers, in which he starred opposite Uma Thurman, and Blumhouse’s The Craft: Legacy. A talented singer in his own right, he performed several songs for the original soundtrack of the film The Beat Beneath My Feet. He played a major role in Handsome Devil, for which he received five award nominations at the 15th Irish Film & Television Awards. His other movie credits include High Strung and the romantic musical Cinderella alongside Camila Cabello.

Breana Raquel, another singer-songwriter will play Riley. She had a recurring role on SEAL Team and appeared as a guest star on Criminal Minds. Kendall Chappell will play Mila. Her first major break came as a lead actor in 2014 in the short film Gisele. Other members of the cast for Purple Heart include Nicholas Duvernay, Kaitlin Huwe, Chosen Jacobs, John Harlan Kim, Anthony Ippolito, Kat Cunning, and Sarah Rich.

What Is Purple Hearts About?

Purple Heart is a story about Cassie, an upcoming singer whose musical career is yet to take off. To support herself, she takes up a bartending job. Her life seems to be going just ok until she is diagnosed with Diabetes. Her job as a bartender can't foot the medical bills she's now strapped with, and she plots a way to get the health insurance needed to dig her out of this hole. She approaches her friend Frankie, a military officer for a proposed marriage to help her with the insurance needed to cover her bills. Unfortunately, he turns down her request, Frankie’s handsome friend Luke offers to accept the proposal. Unknown to Cassie, Frankie has his own selfish reasons for accepting to marry her. What looks like a marriage of convenience takes an unexpected turn when life challenges strike. Amidst the gathering storm, they have to reevaluate the arrangement and deal with their vulnerabilities in ways they had never given a second thought.

The synopsis for Purple Hearts reads:

In spite of their many differences, Cassie, a struggling singer-songwriter, and Luke, a troubled marine, agree to marry solely for military benefits. But when tragedy strikes, the line between real and pretend begins to blur.

Who Is Making Purple Hearts?

In August 2021 Netflix announced that they had bought the global rights to Alloy Entertainment’s Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum-directed romance feature Purple Hearts. The film was adapted by Kyle Jarrow and Liz Garcia from a book of the same name by Tess Wakefield. Garcia has written for shows such as Dawson's Creek, Wonderfalls, and the police procedural Cold Case. Jarrow's writing credits include writing episodes for Valor, Lost Generation, and Star Trek: Discovery Season 4.

Purple Hearts' soundtrack is co-written and performed by lead actress Sofia Carson. "Come Back Home," one of the songs Carson wrote for the film will be available upon the film's release. Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum will be the director of the film. She made her directorial debut in 2006 in the romantic comedy Aquamarine. Her directorial portfolio includes Careful What You Wish For, the Netflix series Spinning Out, and some episodes of The Vampire Diaries. The producers are Elysa Dutton and Leslie Morgenstein for Alloy Entertainment. Matt Sakatani Roe served as the cinematographer on the project.

When and Where Was Purple Hearts Filmed?

Filming for Purple Hearts took place in Riverside and San Diego, California. Filming commenced in August 2021.