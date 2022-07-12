Netflix released a new trailer for their upcoming young adult romance adaptation Purple Hearts, and it shows how the marriage of convenience between Sofia Carson's Cassie and Nicholas Galitzine's Luke starts becoming very real after circumstances draw them closer together. The film follows the struggling songstress's decision to marry the third-generation marine after being buried under a mountain of medical bills and how it impacts both of their lives in the long term. Adapted from Tess Wakefield's novel of the same name, the film begins streaming on Netflix on July 29.

The trailer starts off with a couple seemingly madly in love. Cassie and Luke are sharing letters while Luke is on military duty, talking about exactly who they are and what they love. After that lovey-dovey setup though, the rug gets pulled out, and we see that all the kisses, cute notes, and loving stares are a ruse to split some insurance money. Simply liking each other won't be enough to escape the eye of the military. Still, all the acting seems to create an actual relationship between the two, even if they aren't fully in love yet. Cassie and Luke's world gets rocked though when he gets injured in an explosion.

With Luke now in a wheelchair while recovering from his injuries, he needs to lean on Cassie for help in such a tough time. It's a struggle though considering Cassie never really expected to be living with Luke. Both of them are simply forced to endure this until Luke is able to get back to service, but instead of driving a wedge between them, the shared experience brings them together. All the while, Carson's song for the film "Come Back Home" plays in the background. The song hits its climax when Cassie and Luke share their first real kiss, teasing how much of an emotional rollercoaster will be, from tears to love and everything in between.

Image via Netflix

Alongside Carson and Galitzine, the film also stars Chosen Jacobs, Kat Cunning, Linden Ashby, Anthony Ippolito, John Harlan Kim, Sarah Rich, and Scott Deckert. Carson's role in the film goes beyond starring as she also performed on the soundtrack and executive produced.

Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum, whose recent credits include Sneakerella and Dead to Me, directed the film with Kyle Jarrow and Liz Garcia adapting Wakefield's novel into a screenplay. Leslie Morgenstein and Elysa Koplovitz Dutton both serve as producers with Paul O. Davis, Amy Baer, Laura Char Carson, Hugo Grumbar, Tim Haslam joining Carson and Rosenbaum as executive producers.

Purple Hearts releases on Netflix on July 29. Check out the trailer below.