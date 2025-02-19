Prepare to bathe yourself in the sights, sounds, and words of one of the greatest musical films of all-time when Purple Rain rages its way back into cinemas for a one-night-only event. Prince’s iconic feature-length masterpiece is preparing to take center stage all over again, and this time with an even clearer picture and sound than before. Thanks to a partnership between Warner Bros. Discovery and Dolby, the movie will crank its amp up to 11 on March 5 for a single night of showings exclusively at Dolby Cinemas. For all the Prince fans out there who thought they saw the best of the best last year during the 40th anniversary screenings which unveiled the 4K remaster, you got got because this version will be even more impressive.

The upcoming Purple Rain release will be screened in Dolby Vision High Dynamic Range (HDR) paired with Dolby Atmos immersive audio, giving audiences an experience like nothing that’s come before. Not only will the revamped version invite audiences to go crazy with Prince and the Revolution, The Time and Apollonia 6, but the incredible costumes, scenes, and sequences caught by filmmaker Albert Magnoli will certainly be something to die for, and you might even end up feeling the tears of doves on your face by the time you leave the theater. Okay, so hopefully not that last bit, but you get it.

What is ‘Purple Rain’?

In case you missed out on the Purple Rain train, there’s never been a better time than the present to hop on board and leave the station with Prince and an incredible group of performers. The feature-length production takes the award-winning tunes from the eponymous album and pieces it together in motion-picture form. The story follows a musician known as the Kid (Prince) who has had enough of his mundane life in Minneapolis and thirsts for something bigger. With a natural talent for all-things music, the Kid sees his creative pursuits as his way out of the Minnesotan city. Along his journey through the music clubs, he meets and falls in love with a singer (Apollonia Kotero), but his entire set of plans and his blossoming relationship are challenged by another musician on the rise (Morris Day).

Nabbing four Grammy Award nominations and taking home two, Purple Rain was an immediate success and a favorite among fans and critics alike. Now, audiences have the chance to see the movie as they never have before with this very special one-night-only release on March 5 in Dolby Cinemas across the U.S.