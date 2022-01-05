What do face tattoos, a red bandana, and a black hoodie have in common? They’re all things that belong to Emile Hirsch’s character in the upcoming action thriller Pursuit. (That’s right — face tattoos.) Lionsgate has released a trailer and poster for the high pressure film that will also star John Cusack (High Fidelity), Jake Manley (The Order), and Elizabeth Ludlow (The Walking Dead), set to explode into theaters and on demand on February 18.

The trailer shows Cusack’s character flipping steaks on the grill and not giving one heck about his son’s constant calls and communication attempting to get his help in joining the search for his son’s kidnapped wife. We immediately find out the reason may be because Cusack’s character knows more than he is willing to share. Hirsch’s character, a bad to the bone criminal hacker named Calloway, will stop at nothing to get his wife back from a drug cartel that has supposedly kidnapped her. The stakes become even higher, because while Calloway chases after the cartel, a police duo (Manley and Ludlow) are hot on his heels, hoping to bring the hacker to justice. Everyone is in Pursuit of someone, with shots featuring an excessive amount of explosions, shoot outs, and quotable one liners, with more daddy issues than we’ve ever seen packed into a movie about a kidnapped wife.

The film’s official poster is also quite a treat. The eye popping yellow and black image shows (somehow) even more explosions and includes Cusack wearing polarized sunglasses, a gun clutching Hirsch, and a gunman wearing a skull themed bandana to hide their face.

Image via Lionsgate

RELATED: 'The Hitman's Bodyguard' Director Patrick Hughes Making Sci-Fi Film 'War Machine' for LionsgatePursuit is directed by Brian Skiba (A Woman’s Nightmare) who also wrote the film alongside Andrew Stevens, Dawn Bursteen, and Ben Fiore. It seems that the audience will be kept guessing whether or not Cusack’s character has something to do with the kidnapping or if Hirsch’s Calloway has bit off more than he can chew with the cartel.

Pursuit arrives in theaters and on demand on February 18. Check out the new trailer below:

And check out the film's official synopsis and trailer here:

John Cusack (Grosse Pointe Blank) and Emile Hirsch (Into the Wild) star in this action thriller about a tough cop’s hunt for an even tougher criminal. Detective Breslin crosses paths with Calloway (Hirsch), a ruthless hacker desperate to find his wife, who has been kidnapped by a drug cartel. When Calloway escapes police custody, Breslin joins forces with a no-nonsense female cop to reclaim his prisoner. But is Calloway’s crime-boss father (Cusack) somehow involved in this explosive situation?

Image via Lionsgate

John Cusack on the Inspiration for His 'Utopia' Character & That Season Finale "I thought, 'This is gonna be really hard to pull off. Can you pull this off?'"

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email