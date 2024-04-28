The Big Picture Pushing Daisies remains beloved by fans despite an early cancelation due to the Writer's Strike.

Viewers fondly remember the quirky design and memorable characters of the show, including Olive and Emerson.

Olive and Emerson's unlikely friendship was a highlight, showcasing character growth and making them the show's best duo.

Despite its short run and the decade and a half that has passed since the show went off the air, Pushing Daisies remains one of the most treasured series of all time. When the show premiered, it was one of the most popular shows of the 2007/2008 fall season. However, the timing of the season's historic Writer's Strike saw the freshman season end early, and when the show returned the following year, its ratings had plummeted, and the show was canceled before it reached its full potential. Still, viewers fondly remember the show, and a Daisies reboot is a frequent topic among fans and industry professionals. It's not hard to see why. The show stood out among other mystery procedures thanks to its quirky design, magical nature, and memorable characters. Even 15 years later, audiences relish the romance shared by the pie maker, Ned (Lee Pace), and a dead girl named Chuck (Anna Friel). While their romance was key to the show, one of the best potential character relationships is one that viewers never got to see, but the bones of it proved that it would have been epic.

Olive Snook (Kristin Chenoweth) and Emerson Cod (Chi McBride) quickly became two of the most loved characters on the show. Olive's shining Broadway-esque personality, mixed with her heartfelt (and sometimes comically stalkerish behavior) pinning for Ned, was hard not to love and served as a stark contrast to Emerson's cold, dry humor. The two had very little in common when the series started, and even their heights served as a vast difference. But, as time went on, they became an unlikely, lovable duo, rubbing off on each other and becoming an even better pair than Ned and Chuck. While they unfortunately wouldn't end up together over the show's short run, their contrasted personalities ultimately led to many team-ups and hinted that they could have been the show's best couple.

Olive and Emerson's Friendship Developed Naturally

When Pushing Daisies premiered, Olive and Emerson were the two characters with the least in common. Olive is a bubbly waitress who greets the Pie Hole customers with eagerness and, as she put it, a "chit and chat." Emerson, on the other hand, is cold and business-minded. Even his relationship with his partner-in-crime, Ned, is kept professional. But as the show goes on, Olive changes Emerson, and he changes her.

Emerson quickly catches on to Olive's obsessive pinning for Ned. When Chuck comes onto the scene, Olive approaches Emerson for intel on Ned's relationship with her. He bluntly tells her that Ned "digs" Chuck in a way he doesn't dig Olive. It's a sad moment for the plucky Olive, but it's one she needs. She's been obsessed with Ned's attention since before the series began, and Emerson offers her the first dose of reality she needs to slowly move on from Ned and the imaginary love triangle she's cast herself in. Throughout the show's short run, Olive seeks Emerson's help several times, and he often encourages her (in his way) to move on from Ned.

In like fashion, Olive definitely softens Emerson's personality. A character who's experienced quite a bit of trauma (like his wife taking his daughter from him), Emerson's coldness, love of money, and strict business persona are understandable. But he and Olive become unlikely friends, often playing up the great buddy dynamic. As they get to know each other better, Emerson takes a page from Olive's book and begins to open up to his friends, especially his Pie Hole friend, who inspired him. The two frequently seek each other out for advice and share comical commentary about the world around them. The dynamic is joyful and entertaining, but also the show's best. Where the show's main couple is often either madly in love or going through some dramatic fight, Emerson and Olive share a down-to-earth, realistic bond that resonates better with viewers. Outside of their friendship, the two prove that they also make an even better work duo.

Olive and Emerson Were 'Pushing Daisies's Best Duo

Pushing Daisies thrived when it came to its character dynamics. The cast was filled with fleshed-out, unique roles that fleshed out what was one of creator Bryan Fuller's most beloved shows. While Ned and Chuck's childhood sweetheart with a morbid twist was at the center of a lot of the team's investigations, Olive and Emerson pair-ups were always the most entertaining. Emerson is a character who likes to get the job done quickly, which is why his partnership with Ned became a cornerstone of the private investigator's business. But as the series went on, and Olive began to join the investigations, she would often end up paired with Emerson, a mash-up that is a pure joy for viewers.

Sure, Emerson got the job done quicker with the touch of Ned's finger, but investigations conducted by Emerson and Olive were always much more twisted and enjoyable, thanks to Emerson's no-nonsense attitude and Olive's over-the-top yet surprisingly effective antics. In fact, what ended up being the show's swan song, "Kerplunk," saw the duo team up for the show's final adventure. In one of the series' quirkiest and biggest outings involving nearly every single principal and reoccurring character, Olive and Emerson shine as they team up in matching outfits no less. Though the episode's hasty prologue hints that Olive finds romance with another supporting character, David Arquette's Randy Mann, and that she goes off to start her own business, a restaurant dedicated to the art of mac and cheese, it's hard to ignore what could have been for the pair.

Pushing Daisies remains a beloved show in the hearts of its fans for many reasons, in no small way thanks to its cast of characters. While its main story followed Ned and Chuck, Emerson and Olive were a far more intriguing relationship. They bettered each other emotionally, Emerson being tough when Olive needed it, while Olive taught Emerson to get in touch with his deeper self. Though it took several episodes before it happened, the two would often pair up to solve murders and were indeed one of the show's best dynamics. While the love story that could have been never came to pass, they will be fondly remembered by all those who joined in on their quirky, heartfelt, and comedic adventures.

Pushing Daisies is available to stream on Max in the U.S.

