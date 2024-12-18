This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

The path that S.S. Rajamouli's RRR paved a couple of years ago is taking shape now. This week saw the blockbuster film Pushpa 2: The Rule overtaking RRR at the global box office, in a grand passing of the baton moment for Indian cinema. After the film's record-breaking debut, this was a foregone conclusion. And now, it's only a matter of time before Pushpa 2 eclipses another Rajamouli hit, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. Directed by Sukumar, the film stars Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, and serves as a sequel to 2021's Pushpa: The Rise.

According to the producers Mythri Movie Makers, Pushpa 2 has grossed over ₹1,400 crore worldwide, which converts to over $160 million. This puts the film around $10 million above RRR, and fellow Indian blockbuster KGF: Chapter 2. What this also means is that Pushpa 2 is now the third-biggest Indian film in history, behind Baahubali 2, which concluded its global run with around $200 million, and the sports drama Dangal, which generated around $230 million worldwide in 2016. It has also overtaken two recent hits starring the iconic Shah Rukh Khan, Jawan and Pathaan.

Inspired by the "Angry Young Man" films of the 1970s, Pushpa 2 deals with the central theme of class conflict and follows the rise of a lowly goon to a criminal overlord. The movie opened to mostly positive reviews, which is certainly helping it stay afloat at the box office. Star-driven Indian tent-poles tend to be front-loaded, but Pushpa 2 delivered record numbers in its second weekend as well. In an unusual achievement for an Indian title, it retained a spot in the domestic top 10 in weekend number two, pushing its total past the $13 million mark. The highest-grossing Indian film at the North America box office remains Baahubali 2, which made over $20 million in 2017.

Can 'Pushpa 2' Become the Highest-Grossing Indian Film of All Time?

More recently, the science-fiction epic Kalki 2898 AD grossed $18 million in North America, introducing a new set of audiences to the flamboyant visual grammar of mainstream Indian cinema. Kalki, RRR, and Pushpa 2 are all Telugu-language films, which means that they don't fall into the bracket of "Bollywood" cinema. The term applies only to Hindi-language films; India has several regional industries that operate independently of each other. Pushpa 2 will get a sequel, tentatively titled Pushpa 3: The Rampage. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.