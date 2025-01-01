A couple of days after it passed an incredible milestone at the global box office, the Indian blockbuster Pushpa 2: The Rule has hit the $15 million mark in North America. Not too many foreign-language titles are able to achieve this milestone domestically, but as many as five Indian movies have been able to earn $15 million or more in the last year or so. Pushpa 2 serves as a sequel to Pushpa: The Rise, which emerged as a major box office hit in mid-pandemic 2021.

On Wednesday, its 27th day of release, the production banner Mythri Movie Makers reported that the film had hit the $15 million mark domestically. Globally, Pushpa 2 has made over $200 million, and is poised to become the second-biggest Indian hit of all time by this weekend. It’s currently third on the all-time list, behind Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and Dangal. Pushpa 2 has already out-performed recent hits such as RRR and Kalki 2898 AD.

Both RRR and Kalki were also able to gross more than $15 million in North America, as were Pathaan, Jawan and Animal. The highest-grossing Indian film of all time domestically remains director S.S. Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2, which made $20 million in 2017. Starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, Pushpa 2 has out-grossed Hollywood films such as the Palme d’Or winner Anora ($14 million), the Tom Hanks-starrer Here ($12 million) and the ensemble comedy drama Saturday Night ($9 million).

'Pushpa 2' Is Currently the Third-Biggest Indian Film In Global Box Office History

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2 is a Telugu-language action-drama inspired by the “Angry Young Man” movies of the 1970s, and runs at nearly 200 minutes long. These films typically featured brash young men who stood up to authority. The Pushpa films follow the rise of a lowly goon to a gang overlord; a third installment, titled Pushpa 3: The Rampage, has already been announced. Pushpa 2 cannot be described as a “Bollywood” movie, even though it is inspired by them. The term is reserved for films made in the Hindi language, and is often mistakenly used to describe all films from India. Pushpa 2 is currently playing in theaters, and will be released on Netflix after an eight-week theatrical window. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.