India’s Pushpa 2: The Rule continued its blockbuster run, after setting opening day and opening weekend records. The action sequel, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, has now become the fastest Indian film to hit the $100 million mark at the worldwide box office, accomplishing the feat in just five days. The film was released on Thursday, when it generated a total of $35 million worldwide. The first film, Pushpa: The Rise, concluded its global run with around $45 million worldwide in pandemic-era 2021.

Pushpa 2’s success comes two years after director S.S. Rajamouli’s period action film RRR transcended barriers to become a global hit. On Tuesday, production banner Mythri Movie Makers announced that Pushpa 2 has made a total of ₹922 crore worldwide so far. This converts to around $108 million. Of this total, the film has made around $80 million in its home country, and around $10 million in North America. Pushpa 2 broke the record for the biggest opening weekend haul for an Indian film, out-performing two Rajamouli blockbusters — Baahubali 2: The Conclusion ($80 million), and RRR ($60 million). Both those movies remain two of the highest-grossing Indian titles of all time, having generated a combined total of over $350 million worldwide.

Like the two Rajamouli hits, Pushpa 2 is also a Telugu-language movie. India has several regional language film industries that operate mostly independently of each other, which means that not every Indian film is a “Bollywood” film. The term applies only to Hindi-language titles produced in the state of Maharashtra. On occasion, however, certain projects are designed to appeal to audiences across the country. These projects are described as “pan-Indian.” Pushpa 2 certainly fits the bill, as do recent hits such as Salaar: Part 1 — Ceasefire and Kalki 2898 AD, both starring Prabhas. Kalki, in fact, ended up becoming the highest-grossing Indian film of all time in North America, with a lifetime haul of $18 million.

This Has Been a Landmark Year for Indian Cinema

The world has opened up to mainstream Indian cinema in recent years, thanks to hits such as RRR and Kalki. The former rode a wave of positive buzz to an Oscar win in the Best Original Song category a couple of years ago. Incidentally, Indian independent cinema is thriving as well. While Pushpa 2 breaks box office records, director Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine As Light is making waves in the awards season. Kapadia recently became the first Indian filmmaker to score a Golden Globe nomination in the Best Director category.

Pushpa 2: The Rule is in theaters now. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

Your changes have been saved Pushpa 2 - The Rule Release Date December 6, 2024 Cast Allu Arjun , Fahadh Faasil , Rashmika Mandanna , Jagadeesh Bandari , Sunil Varma , Dhananjay , Rao Ramesh , Anasuya Bharadwaj , Divi Vadthya Character(s) Pushpa Raj , Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat , Srivalli , Kesava , Mangalam Srinu , Jolly Reddy , Bhumireddy Siddappa Naidu , Dakshayani , News Reporter Writers Sukumar Producers Y. Ravi Shankar , Naveen Yerneni

