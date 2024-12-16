While Moana 2 and Wicked witnessed continued success at the global box office this weekend, another film quietly snuck past a huge milestone. India’s Pushpa 2: The Rule retained a spot in the top 10 list at the domestic box office, while also achieving notable success in its home country. It’s now the highest-grossing Indian film of the post-pandemic era and is set to become one of the country’s biggest hits of all time. Starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles, Pushpa 2 has been breaking records ever since its release a little over a week ago.

The action epic has grossed over $13 million domestically, and another $141 million from overseas markets, for a cumulative global haul of $154 million. Of this total, around $130 million has come from India alone. Pushpa 2 has overtaken hits such as Jawan and Pathaan, both of which starred the iconic Shah Rukh Khan, and the more recent Kalki 2898 AD, starring Prabhas. Very soon, it will overtake the $160 million lifetime global haul of S.S. Rajamouli’s period epic RRR, which became a word-of-mouth hit in North America and eventually won an Oscar in the Best Original Song category.

International audiences have opened up to mainstream Indian cinema since then, elevating films such as Jawan and Kalki 2898 AD to humongous numbers. Like RRR, Pushpa 2 is a Telugu-language film that originates from the southern Indian states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. India has several local-language film industries that operate independently of each other. The term “Bollywood” is misused for all Indian films, although it technically applies only to Hindi-language cinema. Not every Indian movie can be called a “Bollywood” movie.

Indian Cinema Contains Multitudes

And not every Indian movie is loud, colorful, and filled with song-and-dance numbers. While Pushpa 2 breaks box office records, a different kind of Indian film is raking in critical acclaim. Director Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine As Light is one of the year’s best-reviewed films; it recently earned two nominations at the Golden Globes and is considered a hot favorite at the upcoming Oscars as well. Pushpa 2 is no slouch in the reviews department either; of the nine reviews currently listed on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, only two are negative.

You can watch Pushpa 2 in theaters, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

