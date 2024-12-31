Less than a month into its theatrical run, India’s Pushpa 2: The Rule has broken pretty much every box office record that it could. And now, it’s set to notch its biggest victory yet; in a matter of days, Pushpa 2 will overtake Baahubali 2: The Conclusion to become the second-biggest Indian hit in global box office history. Starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles, Pushpa 2 serves as a sequel to Pushpa: The Rise, which emerged as a mid-pandemic hit in 2021.

According to the latest update shared by the film’s production house, Mythri Movie Makers, Pushpa 2 has grossed ₹1760 crore worldwide in 25 days of release. This converts to around $205 million. What this also means is that Pushpa 2 is just around $2.5 million shy of overtaking Baahubali 2’s lifetime global haul. Revenue has now dropped to around half-a-million per day for the period action-drama, which suggests that it should become the second-biggest Indian hit of all time by this weekend. The highest-grossing Indian film in history remains the sports drama Dangal, which made around $230 million worldwide in 2016. Pushpa 2 has out-grossed other 2024 releases such as Red One ($184 million), The Fall Guy ($180 million) and Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga ($172 million).

In recent years, several Indian films have seen success on the global stage. The route was paved by Baahubali 2 in 2017, and RRR in 2022. Incidentally, both films were directed by the same person: S.S. Rajamouli. In 2023, a couple of films starring Shah Rukh Khan — perhaps the pre-eminent Indian movie star of his generation — grossed over $100 million worldwide. He got the ball rolling with Pathaan, and followed it up with Jawan. The controversial revenge epic Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor, also passed the $100 million milestone worldwide. Earlier this year, the science-fiction film Kalki 2898 AD achieved similar success.

A Third Installment of the Pushpa Franchise Is in the Works

Inspired by the socially relevant rags-to-riches Indian films of the 1970s, Pushpa 2 follows the rise of a lowly goon to a gang lord. Crucially, not all these films can be categorized as “Bollywood” hits. The term is reserved only for Hindi-language movies, and since India has several regional industries that operate independently of each other, it cannot be applied to every film. For instance, Pushpa 2, like RRR and Baahubali 2 before it, is a Telugu-language film. Directed by Sukumar, a third installment, titled Pushpa 3: The Rampage, has already been announced.

Stay tuned to Collider for more updates and grab your tickets for Pushpa 2: The Rule below.

Your changes have been saved Pushpa 2: The Rule Director Sukumar Cast Allu Arjun , Rashmika Mandanna , Fahadh Faasil , Jagadeesh Bandari , Rao Ramesh , Sunil Varma , Dhananjay , Anasuya Bharadwaj , Jagapati Babu , Ajay , Brahmaji , Divi Vadthya , Satya , Tarak Ponnappa , Sree Leela Runtime 198 minutes

Get Tickets