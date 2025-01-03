Just as it completes a month in theaters worldwide, the blockbuster Pushpa 2: The Rule has passed director S.S. Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2: The Conclusion to become the second-biggest Indian film of all time at the global box office. Pushpa 2 was released in December, seven years after Baahubali 2 altered the landscape of mainstream Indian cinema, paving the way for hits such as Rajamouli’s own RRR. Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2 stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil, all three of whom also appeared in 2021’s Pushpa: The Rise.

On its 29th day of release, the film’s production studio, Mythri Movie Makers, reported that it has grossed a global total of ₹1,799 crore, which converts to around $210 million according to current exchange rates. This puts the film a couple of million dollars ahead of Baahubali 2, and ahead of Hollywood franchise films such as Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire and Joker: Folie à Deux. The highest-grossing Indian film of all time remains the sports drama Dangal, which made around $230 million worldwide in 2016, although most of its revenue came from China. On its way to this landmark haul, Pushpa 2 has out-grossed recent Indian hits such as RRR, as well as the iconic Shah Rukh Khan’s two blockbusters from 2023 — Pathaan and Jawan.

The movie has also joined an exclusive list of Indian hits to have passed the $15 million mark domestically. Baahubali 2 is still the highest-grossing Indian movie of all time in North America, with a lifetime haul of $20 million. More recently, the science-fiction epic Kalki 2898 AD made around $18 million in North America, and nearly $130 million worldwide. Incidentally, Pushpa 2’s box office success comes concurrently with the awards-season success of Payal Kapadia’s Cannes Grand Prix-winning All We Imagine As Light — both films highlight the creative diversity of Indian cinema.

'Pushpa 2' Will Be Followed By a Third Installment

Neither of them, however, is a “Bollywood” movie. The term is reserved for films made in the Hindi language, and is often mistakenly used to describe all Indian cinema. Pushpa 2, like RRR and Kalki before it, is a Telugu-language film produced in the south of the country. The storytelling language of these films centers around larger-than-life male heroes, rustic settings, and villains who represent authority. Pushpa 2 earned mostly positive reviews, and will be followed by a third installment titled Pushpa 3: The Rampage. The movie will debut on Netflix soon. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.