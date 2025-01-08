The Indian blockbuster Pushpa 2: The Rule has been breaking box office records ever since its debut in December. Already expected to deliver massive numbers, the action sequel shattered all projections, emerging as the biggest opener in Indian cinema history. Pushpa 2 has now achieved perhaps its biggest milestone: becoming the top-grossing film of all time in India. It now has one last record to break, that of the top-grossing Indian film of all time globally. Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2 serves as a sequel to Pushpa: The Rise, which was released in mid-pandemic 2021. It was a major hit, but the sequel has earned around six times its lifetime global gross.

This week, the production house Mythri Movie Makers shared updated global figures for the film, which now stand at around $213 million. Pushpa 2 is around $20 million shy of overtaking the sports drama Dangal to become the top-grossing Indian film of all time globally. It has already overtaken the likes of Dangal, RRR, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, and 2023’s Pathaan and Jawan to become the top-grossing Indian film ever in India. Pushpa 2 has also out-performed massive Hollywood tent-poles such as Joker: Folie à Deux ($206 million), Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, and Red One ($185 million), among others, such as The Fall Guy and Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.

Starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, Pushpa 2 has also generated over $15 million in North America, following in the footsteps of recent Indian hits such as RRR, Pathaan, Jawan, Animal, and more recently, Kalki 2898 AD — all of these titles also passed the $15 million mark domestically. Kalki, in fact, became the second-biggest Indian film of all time in North America, with an $18 million lifetime haul. The highest-grossing Indian movie at the domestic box office remains Baahubali 2, directed by RRR’s S.S. Rajamouli. The epic sequel generated $20 million back in 2017.

Can 'Pushpa 2' Overtake 'Dangal'?

Image via Muttamsetty Media

It’s worth noting that none of the top-grossing Indian films — Baahubali 2, RRR, Kalki, and Pushpa 2 — is a “Bollywood” movie. The term is used only for Hindi-language productions. India has several regional film industries that operate independently of each other, and all the aforementioned blockbusters are actually Telugu-language productions. These movies have an entirely different cinematic language as compared to Hindi films, although many of them have been inspired by Hindi cinema trends from the 1970s. Pushpa 2, for instance, borrows heavily from the “Angry Young Man” wave, which was defined by brash young heroes who stood up to authority figures.

The movie will soon be released on Netflix; stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

Pushpa 2: The Rule Director Sukumar Cast Allu Arjun , Rashmika Mandanna , Fahadh Faasil , Jagadeesh Bandari , Rao Ramesh , Sunil Varma , Dhananjay , Anasuya Bharadwaj , Jagapati Babu , Ajay , Brahmaji , Divi Vadthya , Satya , Tarak Ponnappa , Sree Leela Runtime 198 minutes

