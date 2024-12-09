The number one movie in the world this past weekend, for the second time in a row, was Disney's Moana 2. This was unsurprising, considering how hotly anticipated the animated sequel was. But fending off competition from holdover hits such as Gladiator II and Wicked, a new foreign-language film claimed the number two spot at the global box office in the post-Thanksgiving frame. India's Pushpa 2: The Rule broke records both in its home country and worldwide, as it delivered nearly $100 million across its extended four-day opening.

The movie grossed $92.5 million in its extended debut, which marks a new record for Indian films. Pushpa 2 out-performed Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and RRR, which made $79 million and $59 million, respectively, in their global debuts. Incidentally, both those films were directed by S.S. Rajamouli, and still rank among the highest-grossing Indian movies of all time. RRR played a major role in global audiences accepting mainstream Indian movies, when it rode a wave of positive buzz to an Oscar win in 2022. Like RRR, Pushpa 2 is also a Telugu-language film.

India is divided into several regional-language film industries that operate independently of each other and bear their own unique styles. Pushpa 2 hails from the southern states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, where the grammar of moviemaking values over-the-top action and stylized set-pieces. The movie stars Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, who also led the first installment, Pushpa: The Rise. That movie concluded its run with around $45 million worldwide in pandemic-era 2021. It became even more popular on streaming and television.

Can 'Pushpa 2' Break 'Kalki's All-Time Record for Indian Films in North America?

Pushpa 2 grossed around $70 million in India alone, and set numerous opening weekend records in the country. Additionally, it grossed over $10 million in North America, claiming a spot in the top five list on the weekend charts. The movie's success comes on the heels of RRR and Kalki 2898 AD, both of which ultimately made over $15 million each in North America. Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2 is an action-drama that owes a huge creative debt to the "Angry Young Man" movies of the 1970s; these were movies that featured Average Joe protagonists who challenged the system. The movie has received mostly enthusiastic reviews, and four of the six reviews currently listed on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes are positive. You can watch the film in theaters, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.