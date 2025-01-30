While there has been a heated debate about shortened theatrical windows in the post-pandemic era, India continues to hold out, at least when it comes to bona fide blockbusters. Producers and theater owners have agreed not to release big-ticket films such as the recent Pushpa 2: The Rule on streaming until after they have completed over 55 days in theaters. And, as expected, Pushpa 2 debuted on Netflix on January 30, in multiple languages such as Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam, with the Kannada dubbed version coming soon.

India has several local-language film industries that mostly operate independently of each other. But sometimes, talent from both in front of and behind the camera can unite for high-profile projects that are commonly described as "pan-Indian." Pushpa 2 falls in this category. It can't, however, be called a "Bollywood" film, because that term is reserved only for Hindi-language movies, and is generally frowned upon in India. While Pushpa 2 primarily features Telugu stars such as Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, the movie earned more money through its Hindi version. In fact, it's the highest-earning Hindi-language release of all time. This is highly unusual, considering how segregated India's theatrical market has historically been. These linguistic barriers were first broken by filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli's Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.

Pushpa 2 has out-performed both those films, in addition to Rajamouli's landmark hit RRR. Through the course of its blockbuster theatrical run, Pushpa 2 overtook hit films such as Kalki 2898 AD, Jawan, Animal, and others. It's now the second-biggest Indian movie of all time, with around $210 million worldwide. Of this total, over $15 million has come from domestic theaters. The highest-grossing Indian film of all time remains the sports drama Dangal, which made around $230 million globally in 2016. Interestingly, most of its revenue came from China.

Watch the 'Pushpa 2' Teaser Here

Pushpa 2 debuted theatrically in December, setting opening day and opening weekend records for Indian cinema. It is among the top 30 highest-grossing films of 2024, having out-performed Hollywood hits such as Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire and Nosferatu. Although the movie already runs at over 200 minutes long, a "Reloaded" version, containing 23 additional minutes of footage, is also available on Netflix. A third installment has also been hinted at. Directed by Sukumar, who also spearheaded the first film, Pushpa 2 features Fahadh Faasil as the villain, and is heavily inspired by the "Angry Young Man" style of Indian cinema that became hugely popular in the 1970s. These films featured angst-ridden male protagonists who usually had a bone to pick with authority figures. You can now watch Pushpa 2 on Netflix, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

Your Rating close 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star 0/10 Pushpa 2: The Rule Release Date December 4, 2024 Runtime 198 minutes Director Sukumar Writers Sukumar Producers Y. Ravi Shankar, Naveen Yerneni Cast Allu Arjun Pushpa Raj

Rashmika Mandanna Srivalli

Fahadh Faasil Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat

Watch on Netflix