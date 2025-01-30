While there has been a heated debate about shortened theatrical windows in the post-pandemic era, India continues to hold out, at least when it comes to bona fide blockbusters. Producers and theater owners have agreed not to release big-ticket films such as the recent Pushpa 2: The Rule on streaming until after they have completed over 55 days in theaters. And, as expected, Pushpa 2 debuted on Netflix on January 30, in multiple languages such as Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam, with the Kannada dubbed version coming soon.
India has several local-language film industries that mostly operate independently of each other. But sometimes, talent from both in front of and behind the camera can unite for high-profile projects that are commonly described as "pan-Indian." Pushpa 2 falls in this category. It can't, however, be called a "Bollywood" film, because that term is reserved only for Hindi-language movies, and is generally frowned upon in India. While Pushpa 2 primarily features Telugu stars such as Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, the movie earned more money through its Hindi version. In fact, it's the highest-earning Hindi-language release of all time. This is highly unusual, considering how segregated India's theatrical market has historically been. These linguistic barriers were first broken by filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli's Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.
Pushpa 2 has out-performed both those films, in addition to Rajamouli's landmark hit RRR. Through the course of its blockbuster theatrical run, Pushpa 2 overtook hit films such as Kalki 2898 AD, Jawan, Animal, and others. It's now the second-biggest Indian movie of all time, with around $210 million worldwide. Of this total, over $15 million has come from domestic theaters. The highest-grossing Indian film of all time remains the sports drama Dangal, which made around $230 million globally in 2016. Interestingly, most of its revenue came from China.
Watch the 'Pushpa 2' Teaser Here
Pushpa 2 debuted theatrically in December, setting opening day and opening weekend records for Indian cinema. It is among the top 30 highest-grossing films of 2024, having out-performed Hollywood hits such as Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire and Nosferatu. Although the movie already runs at over 200 minutes long, a "Reloaded" version, containing 23 additional minutes of footage, is also available on Netflix. A third installment has also been hinted at. Directed by Sukumar, who also spearheaded the first film, Pushpa 2 features Fahadh Faasil as the villain, and is heavily inspired by the "Angry Young Man" style of Indian cinema that became hugely popular in the 1970s. These films featured angst-ridden male protagonists who usually had a bone to pick with authority figures. You can now watch Pushpa 2 on Netflix, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.
Pushpa 2: The Rule
- Release Date
- December 4, 2024
- Runtime
- 198 minutes
- Director
- Sukumar
- Writers
- Sukumar
- Producers
- Y. Ravi Shankar, Naveen Yerneni
Cast
-
Allu ArjunPushpa Raj
-
Rashmika MandannaSrivalli
-
Fahadh FaasilBhanwar Singh Shekhawat
