After a blockbuster run at the box office, the Indian film Pushpa 2: The Rule is building momentum on streaming. An extended version of the film, running at a staggering 224 minutes long, was released on Netflix a few weeks ago. Pushpa 2 has retained a spot on the streamer's list of Global Top Ten Films (Non-English) for two weeks in a row, and is trending in 14 countries worldwide. Starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles, the action-drama concluded its global box office run with over $210 million.

In its first week on Netflix, Pushpa 2 debuted at the number two spot, behind Lucca's World. It accumulated 5.8 million views in total. In week two, the film slipped to the number three spot, behind the Korean debutante Bogotá: City of the Lost, which registered 13 million views, and Lucca's World, which added 9.4 million views. Pushpa 2 was viewed 3.6 million times in week two; the film's cumulative viewing hours stand at around 14 million in two weeks. It's currently the only Indian film in the top 10, which also includes the French hit Under Paris; the film has spent 21 weeks inside the top 10.

'Pushpa 2' Is Not a "Bollywood" Film

Image via Muttamsetty Media

Pushpa 2 is the second-biggest Indian film of all time, behind only the sports drama Dangal, which made around $230 million in 2016. During its record-breaking run, Pushpa 2 out-performed landmark Indian films such as Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, KGF: Chapter 2, RRR, Jawan, Pathaan, and Animal. Famously, RRR became a word-of-mouth hit after debuting on Netflix, and rode the wave of positivity all the way to an Oscar. Pushpa 2 also emerged as the highest-grossing Indian film of all time in India, because the majority of Dangal's revenue came from China. Pushpa 2 serves as a sequel to 2021's Pushpa: The Rise, which introduced the titular character, who goes from being a common gangster to a crime lord.

India has several local-language film industries that operate independently of each other. Pushpa 2 is a Telugu-language film, the same as RRR and Baahubali 2. But, remarkably, it generated most of its revenue in Hindi-speaking markets. The movie is a prime example of a "pan-Indian hit." This term is used to describe films that appeal to audiences in all corners of the culturally diverse country. Pushpa 2 also emerged as one of the highest-grossing Indian films in North America, grossing over $15 million. A sequel, titled Pushpa 3: The Rampage, is in the works. You can watch the film on Netflix, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.