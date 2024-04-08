The Big Picture The vibrant teaser for Pushpa 2: The Rule left fans craving more with its colors and swag.

Allu Arjun beautifully portrays Pushpa in a ceremonial dance at the Medaram Jathara festival.

The upcoming film focuses on Pushpa's rivalry with police officer Bhanwar Singh in the 90s smuggling world.

Revenge has taken a very vibrant turn in Allu Arjun’s upcoming feature Pushpa 2: The Rule. The long-awaited teaser came out on its leading star's birthday as a treat for fans as the colors and Pushpa’s swag left them wanting more. The sequel to 2021's Pushpa: The Rise continues the story of its protagonist that seems to take a ceremonial turn! The clip sees Pushpa at the Sammakka Sarakka Jatara, also known as the Medaram Jathara, a festival that honors the Hindu tribal goddesses Sammakka and Saralamma, which serves as a beautiful metaphor for the story.

Arjun beautifully portrays the dancer in the ceremony, a form of worship, adorned with garlands, lemons, and face paint, complete with a sari and jewelry. That heightens the intrigue — what kind of turn will this character take now? The Medaram Jathara festival commemorates the goddesses' fight against unjust laws with the reigning rulers which seems to draw a parallel with Pushpa’s journey in the upcoming feature.

What Is ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ About?

The Telugu-language action film, directed by Sukumar is set in the 90s and follows Pushpa, a coolie who rose to the ranks of a smuggling syndicate of red sandalwood by brute force. In The Rule, he’ll go toe to toe with police officer Bhanwar Singh (Fahadh Faasil), who is stationed in town to stop Pushpa. The film will focus on their rivalry and will see the expanse of Pushpa’s rule which is marred by deceit and blood.

The original feature won several National awards and garnered much critical acclaim for its performances, action, direction, and screenplay. That gave Pushpa 2: The Rule a bigger budget as it reportedly stands to be among the most expensive Indian films made to date. The new teaser has only piqued the interest of the fans who will have to wait for a full-length trailer to know what mischief Pushpa has in store this time around.

Along with Arjun and Faasil, Pushpa: The Rise brings back familiar faces including Animal star Rashmika Mandanna as Pushpa's wife Srivalli, Dhananjaya as Jaali Reddy, Shanmukh as Jakka Reddy, Anasuya Bharadwaj as Mangalam Dakshayani, along with Rao Ramesh as Bhumireddy Siddappa Naidu and Prakash Raj as Mangalam Prakash. Also rounding off the cast are Ajay as Molleti Mohan, Sritej, Jagapathi Babu, Kalpalatha, and Sunil as Mangalam Srinu. Sukumar directs from his own script.

Pushpa 2: The Rule debuts worldwide on August 15. You can check out the new trailer above.