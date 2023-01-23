Content Warning: The following article contains spoilers for the DreamWorks movie Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.Puss in Boots: The Last Wish is among the best and most charming animated movies in recent memory. A sequel to 2011's Puss in Boots, the movie follows the titular feline hero as her faces new challenges that make him put his reckless life into perspective.

Acclaimed by critics and audiences, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish is among 2022's best-reviewed movies. The film's large cast of likable characters has received particular attention, and it's easy to understand why. The Last Wish features a collection of memorable and delightful figures, and even if some are more likable than others, they all contribute to creating a complex and heartwarming story.

10 "Big" Jack Horner

As the movie's villain, "Big" Jack Horner has no redeeming qualities. He is greedy, petty, selfish and obsessed with securing all the magic power for his massive company. Yes, he suffered a difficult childhood because of the well-known nursery rhyme related to him, but that's no excuse for becoming a terrible human being as an adult.

Dreamworks has some incredible villains throughout its beloved catalog, and "Big" Jack is a worthy addition. He is utterly despicable, a cruel and unlikable man who abuses his employees in the reckless, relentless and ultimately fruitless pursuit of his egotistical ambitions.

9 The Wolf / Death

Introduced before "Big" Jack, the Wolf pursues Puss relentlessly, claiming the resourceful cat won't ever outrun him. Indeed, the Wolf is all-seeing and seemingly all-knowing because he is the personification of something no living creature can escape.

Death is neither good nor bad; it just is, and Puss in Boots: The Last Wish does a brilliant job exploring that. The Wolf takes an openly antagonistic role in the movie because of Puss's recklessness in handling his nine lives. The cat shows no respect for the unique hand he's been dealt, and the Wolf shows no respect for his last life in return. The Wolf and Puss have one of the best hero-villain dynamics in any animated film, and even if the Wolf isn't particularly likable, he is an effective and menacing foil for the brave cat.

8 Mama Luna

The "cat lady" trope is nothing new; multiple movies, television shows and books have explored it with varying degrees of success. Puss in Boots: The Last Wish has a cat lady of its own, Mama Luna, a loving but overbearing woman who cares for several – perhaps hundreds – of cats in her home. Puss seeks refuge with her to escape the Wolf.

Mama Luna is a cat lady, to the tee. She shows extreme affection to her cats, sometimes hurting them with overwhelming love. However, Mama Luna still provides for them without mistreating them in any way, making her a valuable ally, even if just for a while.

7 Baby Bear

The Bears from the Goldilocks story get an extended role in Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, acting as Goldilocks' main support. Baby Bear, seemingly the youngest in the pack, has an openly confrontational attitude, often arguing with his sister about how to best pursue their targets.

Still, there's something heartwarming about the relationship between Baby and Goldilocks, and any sibling will understand it. Baby acts as the tracker of the pack, which might explain his hostile behavior, considering all the fault will fall on him if anything goes wrong in their quest. Baby cares for his family, even his sister, proving that siblings will always look out for each other, even if they sometimes fight.

6 Papa Bear

Papa Bear is Goldilocks and Baby's father and Mama Bear's husband. He has a grumpy attitude and, like any typical father, would rather spend his time resting – well, hibernating – than on a quest. However, he still goes along with his family's plans, mostly out of love for them.

Although he has the least active role in the story out of the three bears, there's a lot to love about Papa Beat. He lives up to his reputation, fiercely protecting his family when necessary. However, he is also a reliable and supportive father figure who can be a good shoulder to cry on should his children ever need it. And who doesn't love a huggable bear?

5 Goldilocks

The best Shrek movies always have complex characters that might seem bad on the outside but hide a more layered psyche within; Goldilocks is the perfect example. The classic protagonist of the well-known fairy tale takes on a more rebellious and active role in Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, acting like her family's de-facto leader and mastermind.

Although Goldilocks' motives might seem selfish, they aren't – they're misguided. Goldilocks believes she wants something, not realizing she has everything she could ever ask for. It's a tale as old as time and a storyline that many animated movies have done before. However, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish puts a new spin on an old tale, turning Goldilocks into a memorable and easy-to-root-for character.

4 Mama Bear

Mama Bear is arguably the sweetest character in Puss in Boots: The Last Wish. As the pack's mother, Mama's main concern is her children's happiness, whatever that might be. Mama is selfless and caring with her family but fierce and protective in the face of danger.

The Shrek franchise has no shortage of great female characters, and Mama is a worthy addition to the collection. She is brave, loyal, noble and loving, the true and honest embodiment of a mother's selfless love. Hardly anyone in the audience will find anything to fault with such a character.

3 Kitty Softpaws

The resourceful cat fatale Kitty Softpaws returns in Puss in Boots: The Last Wish. More than just a love interest for Puss, Kitty is an engaging character with a compelling storyline. Her dynamic with Puss and Perrito is the fuel that keeps the film going, and her spirited personality makes her one of the funniest characters in the Shrek movies.

Unlike the openly arrogant Puss, Kitty is confident but not off-putting. She knows she's one of the greats but doesn't feel the need to openly declare it; instead, she shows it. Kitty is the perfect foil for Puss, someone who can keep him on his toes and force him to see the error of his ways. She's the perfect female lead for the film, and hopefully, she'll return in future Shrek movies.

2 Puss in Boots

As one of the all-time best cats from film and television, Puss in Boots is already an icon. Well-known by audiences for his selfish and near-egotistical personality, Puss has enough flair to put any fairy tale princess to shame. He is the brightest star of any show, with his larger-than-life persona overwhelming and enchanting more than one.

Puss finds his valuable self facing a serious dilemma in The Last Wish, questioning his entire belief system. His stubbornness and self-absorbed ways try to get the best of him, but he ultimately prevails and learns the value of life and love. Despite his selfishness, Puss is never annoying or unlikable; he remains his charming self, a delightful and irreverent figure who will appeal to children and adults.

1 Perrito

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish introduces several new characters, but none are more endearing than Perrito. An enthusiastic mutt who dreams of becoming a therapy dog, Perrito becomes Puss and Kitty's faithful companion, and his positive outlook ends up rubbing in on them.

A character like Perrito could easily come across as a one-trick pony. However, the film's script does him justice, crafting an adorable portrayal of loyalty that's impossible to resist. Perrito is the perfect companion for the cynical Puss, especially because the movie wisely avoids going overboard with his optimistic philosophy. Perrito is a wonderful addition to the Shrek canon, and fans will surely want to see him interacting with characters like Donkey and Shrek.

