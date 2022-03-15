DreamWorks just released the first trailer for Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, the first new adventure set in the Shrek universe in more than ten years, bringing Antonio Banderas back as the voice of the feline swashbuckler.

The trailer opens with Puss fighting a colossal stone monster, using his cat reflexes to take down the villain while the people are cheering his heroic actions. Indeed, Puss does know how to look fabulous in the face of danger, and the new trailer underlines how he didn’t lose his taste for public appraisal. But, unfortunately, the victory comes at a high cost, as Puss loses one of his precious lives in the process.

While the trailer focuses on Puss' story's fun and colorful side, the sequel wouldn’t be a proper part of the Shrek universe if its characters were not forced to reflect on their own life choices. That’s why Puss is, for the first time, confronted with the danger of mortality, after losing his eighth life in the fight against the giant. Now, with only one life to spare, Puss will have to choose carefully how he wants to spend the rest of his days. Fortunately for adventure fans, self-preservation doesn’t seem to be high on Puss’ list of priorities, as Puss is seen fighting archers, the Big Bad Wolf, and even Goldilocks and the Three Bears.

The trailer of Puss in Boots: The Last Wish also brings back Kitty Softpaws, Puss’ love interest from the first film. Salma Hayek is back as the voice of Kitty, with newcomers to the voice cast of the franchise including Harvey Guillén as Kitty’s and Puss’ new canine contact Perro, Florence Pugh, Olivia Colman, Wagner Moura, Ray Winstone, John Mulaney, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Anthony Mendez, and Samson Kayo.

The first Puss in Boots was a commercial success back in 2011, with an impressive international box office of $554 million, making a sequel almost mandatory for DreamWorks. Even so, Puss In Boots: The Last Wish remained a long time in development hell, with a change in director and even discussions of a possible franchise reboot. But, for our collective happiness, the wait is almost done, as Puss In Boots: The Last Wish is getting released later this year.

Puss In Boots: The Last Wish will be helmed by Joel Crawford and produced by Mark Swift. Crawford and Swift did a fantastic job working together in The Croods: A New Age, which earned them a Golden Globe nomination for Best Picture.

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish will premiere on September 23. Check out the new trailer below:

Here’s the official synopsis for Puss in Boots: The Last Wish:

For the first time in more than a decade, DreamWorks Animation presents a new adventure in the Shrek universe as daring outlaw Puss in Boots discovers that his passion for peril and disregard for safety have taken their toll. Puss has burned through eight of his nine lives, though he lost count along the way. Getting those lives back will send Puss in Boots on his grandest quest yet.

