DreamWorks' latest animated feature Puss in Boots: The Last Wish has yet to reach the last of its box office potential as the film has now $334 million in global earnings. In crossing the $300 million mark worldwide, the film becomes just the third animated feature film to do so in the pandemic era of cinema. Puss in Boots: The Last Wish joins fellow Universal titles Minions: The Rise of Gru and Sing 2 in achieving the aforementioned box office feat.

Having now grossed over $300 million worldwide, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish contributed a further $14.3M internationally to this total this weekend for a cumulative total of $193.3M, performing (Ex China) above Sing 2 at the same point and in line with Sing. As well as this, the animated sequel has now surpassed the reported international box office (Ex China) of 2017's Ferdinand, a further indication of the film's consistent and worldwide appeal. Domestically, the film stands at approximately $140 million.

The post-pandemic era of cinema and the era that preceded it hasn't looked kindly upon a number of animated feature offerings. For example, Disney's Strange World was released toward the dénouement of 2022 (November 23) and was a categorical box office failure, failing to reach $100 million worldwide. However, the Universal/DreamWorks offering of Puss in Boots: The Last Wish has helped contribute to a 2022 success story for DreamWorks, with the studio out-grossing every Disney and Pixar Animation across the year, a first since 2008.

Image via DreamWorks

RELATED: 'Puss In Boots: The Last Wish' Brings Life to the Franchise by Introducing Death

Critics have also been enjoying Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, with the film boasting a 95% critics' score on Rotten Tomatoes, which could go some way to explaining its financial success. The sequel to the 2011 Shrek spin-off Puss in Boots, The Last Wish, sees Banderas return to voicing the now-iconic equal parts cute, equal parts ferocious titular hero of the film. Sadly in this new sequel, Puss is on the last of his nine lives, but with the help of the returning Salma Hayek as Kitty Softpaws, he sets out on an adventure to push back the hand of fate and secure a wish that will grant him his lives back. Joining Banderas and Hayek in the cast are Florence Pugh, Olivia Colman, Samson Kayo, Ray Winstone, Harvey Guillen, John Mulaney, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, and Wagner Moura.

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish is available to see in cinemas domestically and internationally, with future markets such as the UK (February 3) and Japan (17 March) set to release in the not-too-distant future, so it will be no surprise to see the film continue to climb in earnings.