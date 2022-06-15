It’s been a loooong while since we’ve last seen Puss in Boots. As you may know, the Shrek franchise’s fan-favorite character is making a comeback to theaters later this year, after more than a decade away. Titled Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, the new story will see its title character in desperation after he learns he’s burned through eight lives, and now he has only one left. The animated adventure is set to premiere in theaters in late December.

After releasing a first action-packed trailer back in mid-March, Universal Pictures is now unveiling a new one that showcases another layer of the story. This time, the action takes a bit of a backseat as it is revealed that Puss in Boots (voiced by Antonio Banderas) will make an attempt to take it slow and settle down as a “normal” cat. Since he’s down to his last life, it looks like Puss in Boots will spend a portion of this new adventure among house cats and doing absolutely ordinary stuff like going to the litter box and getting renamed “Pickles”.

The new trailer is not without some action though; the almost three-minute clip also gives room for the incredibly awesome action sequences in Puss in Boots: The Last Wish to shine, as well as showcasing the full-throttle return of the Shrek universe’s tongue-in-cheek humor. Also, Puss in Boots is getting a sidekick that’s probably going to steal the show: Perro (Harvey Guillen) is a therapy dog disguised as a cat who will accompany Puss in Boots and returning warrior Kitty Softpaws (Salma Hayek) in their newest adventures.

Image via Universal

The first spin-off movie Puss in Boots first premiered in 2011 after the character made his debut in the massively popular sequel Shrek 2. The 2011 blockbuster was a huge success, grossing over $550 million worldwide. A sequel was practically mandatory, but somehow it took many years for it to move forward, and its expected release date got pushed back several times over the last 11 years.

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish is directed by Joel Crawford (The Croods: A New Age) and Januel Mercado (Harvey Beaks). The screenplay is by Paul Fisher (The Lego Ninjago Movie), and the voice cast also features Florence Pugh, Olivia Colman, Wagner Moura, Ray Winstone, John Mulaney, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Anthony Mendez, and Samson Kayo.

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish premieres in theaters on December 21.

You can watch the new trailer below:

Check out the official synopsis here: