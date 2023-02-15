Fresh of its nomination for an Academy Award, the latest adventure in the Shrek universe is about to come home! It has been announced that Puss in Boots: The Last Wish is coming to home media in a Collector’s Edition that comes with tons of bonus content like an all-new animated short, deleted scenes, and more. The film comes home on Digital on February 21 and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-Ray, and DVD on February 28.
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish is the latest installment of the Shrek franchise, and it did not disappoint critics or fans. The film follows everyone’s favorite swashbuckling feline Puss in Boots as he learns that all his years of adventuring have taken their toll on him. Puss has run through eight of his nine lives and the next time he dies will be the end. Desperate to get his lives back so he can return to his carefree life, Puss sets out with his former partner and current nemesis, Kitty Softpaws, and a new cheerful friend, Perrito, to find the Wishing Star and wish for his lives back.
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish features the return of voices Antonio Banderas and Salma Hayek Pinault and introduces Harvey Guillén, Florence Pugh, Olivia Colman, Ray Winstone, Samson Kayo, John Mulaney, Wagner Moura, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, and Anthony Mendez to the Shrek universe. The film is directed by Joel Crawford with co-director Januel Mercado. Crawford and Mercado are both veterans of the world of animation and have worked in the art department on hits like Kung Fu Panda 2 and The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part. They directed the film from a script written by Paul Fisher and Tommy Swerdlow based on a story by Swerdlow and Tom Wheeler.
This release of Puss in Boots: The Last Wish comes with over an hour of bonus content for fans to enjoy. One of the most exciting bits of bonus content is a brand new animated short The Trident, which sees Puss recounting one of his most daring deaths. The release also comes with a plethora of behind-the-scenes content will show you how the movie came to life, how to draw the main characters, and more!
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish comes to Digital on February 21 and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-Ray, and DVD on February 28. Check out the full list of bonus features below:
BONUS FEATURES on 4K UHD, BLU-RAYTM, DVD AND DIGITAL for your collection:
- ALL-NEW EXCLUSIVE SHORT “THE TRIDENT” - When you're the legendary Puss in Boots, life and death go paw in paw. In this epic original short, Puss recalls one of his most daring deaths yet.
- DELETED SCENES
- POTTY BREAK
- LOVE AND DEATH
- WALL O'SNAKES
- A CAST OF CHARACTERS - You know their voices, now see the faces behind all the beloved PUSS IN BOOTS characters.
- PUSS IN BOOTS
- KITTY SOFTPAWS
- PERRITO
- GOLDILOCKS AND THE THREE BEARS
- JACK HORNER
- WOLF
- IN THE BEGINNING - Go behind the scenes with the filmmakers of PUSS IN BOOTS: THE LAST WISH to discover how they brought this great tale to life.
- JACK HORNER'S LINE-O-RAMA - Jack Horner says it all in this comedic line-o-rama.
- "FEARLESS HERO" LYRIC VIDEO - Sing along from home!
- HOW TO DRAW THE PURRFECT PAWTRAIT - Join Director Joel Crawford and Co-Director Januel Mercado as they teach us how to draw our favorite characters.
- PUSS IN BOOTS
- KITTY SOFTPAWS
- PERRITO
- HOW TO MAKE A PAPER PERRITO - Every hero needs a sidekick and this 'how to' will help you create your very own.
- KITTY CAM - Sit back, relax and enjoy a festive cluster of kittens as they frolic and play. This cat-stravaganza is sure to entertain for hours.
- FEATURE COMMENTARY - with Director Joel Crawford, Co-Director Januel Mercado, Producer Mark Swift, Editor James Ryan and Head of Story Heidi Jo Gilbert