Fresh of its nomination for an Academy Award, the latest adventure in the Shrek universe is about to come home! It has been announced that Puss in Boots: The Last Wish is coming to home media in a Collector’s Edition that comes with tons of bonus content like an all-new animated short, deleted scenes, and more. The film comes home on Digital on February 21 and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-Ray, and DVD on February 28.

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish is the latest installment of the Shrek franchise, and it did not disappoint critics or fans. The film follows everyone’s favorite swashbuckling feline Puss in Boots as he learns that all his years of adventuring have taken their toll on him. Puss has run through eight of his nine lives and the next time he dies will be the end. Desperate to get his lives back so he can return to his carefree life, Puss sets out with his former partner and current nemesis, Kitty Softpaws, and a new cheerful friend, Perrito, to find the Wishing Star and wish for his lives back.

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish features the return of voices Antonio Banderas and Salma Hayek Pinault and introduces Harvey Guillén, Florence Pugh, Olivia Colman, Ray Winstone, Samson Kayo, John Mulaney, Wagner Moura, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, and Anthony Mendez to the Shrek universe. The film is directed by Joel Crawford with co-director Januel Mercado. Crawford and Mercado are both veterans of the world of animation and have worked in the art department on hits like Kung Fu Panda 2 and The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part. They directed the film from a script written by Paul Fisher and Tommy Swerdlow based on a story by Swerdlow and Tom Wheeler.

Image via DreamWorks

This release of Puss in Boots: The Last Wish comes with over an hour of bonus content for fans to enjoy. One of the most exciting bits of bonus content is a brand new animated short The Trident, which sees Puss recounting one of his most daring deaths. The release also comes with a plethora of behind-the-scenes content will show you how the movie came to life, how to draw the main characters, and more!

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish comes to Digital on February 21 and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-Ray, and DVD on February 28. Check out the full list of bonus features below:

BONUS FEATURES on 4K UHD, BLU-RAYTM, DVD AND DIGITAL for your collection: