While Avatar: The Way of Water has been breaking records at the box office worldwide, another long-awaited sequel has quietly been over-performing and delivering stellar holds week after week. Universal’s release of Dreamworks’ Puss in Boots: The Last Wish passed two major milestones at the box office yesterday — the movie crossed the $150 million mark domestically, and the $350 million mark worldwide, after just over a month in theaters.

Produced on a reported budget of $90 million — low for an animated movie tied to a globally-renowned franchise — Puss in Boots was released around the same time as The Way of Water, and incidentally, also came over a decade after its predecessor. For six weeks in a row, it trailed The Way of Water at the weekend box office, finishing at either the number two or three spots. The film slipped to number four for the first time this weekend, grossing nearly $8 million from around 3,400 theaters. And this is after it was made available to rent and purchase on PVOD.

Directed by Joel Crawford, the film has made $151 million domestically, and another $199 million from overseas territories, for a global tally of $350 million. While Puss in Boots is still trailing the first film by a wide margin — the original made $555 million globally — it’s still a huge win for Universal, especially when you take into account the condensed budget. The original Puss in Boots was produced for a reported budget of $130 million, and was released in 2011.

Image via DreamWorks

Dreamworks has witnessed solid success as it enters a new era, where it is producing movies at lower costs than it used to. Crawford’s own The Croods: A New Age grossed $216 million globally at the height of the pandemic, against a reported budget of $65 million, while last year’s The Bad Guys became a sleeper hit with $250 million worldwide against a reported budget of around $80 million.

Starring Antonio Banderas as the titular adventurer, the Puss in Boots movies serve as spinoffs to the hugely successful Shrek franchise. The Last Wish picks up some years after the events of the first film, and finds Puss in Boots in the middle of an existential crisis, having arrived at the last of his nine lives and being tailed by Death itself. And a part of the reason behind the second film’s success, despite the long wait, is the sustained interest in the franchise and genuinely enthusiastic reviews. Collider’s own Nate Richard wrote in his review, “Nothing in Puss in Boots: The Last Wish feels lazy, it more than justifies the long wait. It is not only one of the best animated films of the year, but it's one of DreamWorks' best, and one that will strike a chord with moviegoers of all ages.”

The film’s biggest international markets are Mexico (nearly $20 million), France ($19 million), Germany ($14 million), Australia ($12.8 million), and Brazil ($12.2 million). Puss in Boots 2 also features the voices of Salma Hayek, Harvey Guillén, Florence Pugh, Olivia Colman, Ray Winstone, Samson Kayo, John Mulaney, Wagner Moura, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, and Anthony Mendez. You can watch our interview with Banderas here, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.