Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Puss in Boots: The Last WishThe Shrek franchise has dominated popular culture for over two decades and proven that studios other than Pixar could find success with computer-generated animation. Although Shrek himself had his last big screen adventure in 2010 with Shrek Forever After, the popular feline Puss in Boots (Antonio Banderas) starred in a 2011 prequel that explored his origins as an adventurer. This winter’s Puss in Boots: The Last Wish takes place after the events of the Shrek franchise, where Puss is now struggling to live up to his reputation.

In Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, Puss has been weathered by his experiences, and after realizing that he only has one life left out of his nine, he decides to hang up his cape and sword. While he’s frightened of the literal embodiment of death, The Big Bad Wolf (Wagner Moura), Puss decides to once again go on an adventure when he hears that Goldilocks (Florence Pugh) and the three bears (Ray Winstone, Olivia Colman, and Samson Kayo) are searching for a Wishing Star that could potentially give him his lives back. The adventure reunites him with his old flame Kitty Softpaws (Salma Hayek) and his new ally Perrito (Harvey Guillén), who all must avoid the villainous gangster Jack Horner (John Mulaney).

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish opens with a teaser that indicates “this is a fairy tale,” and the film remarkably is a change of pace from the rest of the films in the franchise. Director Joel Crawford injects stylized action sequences and visual splendor that feels closer in line with Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse than any of the Shrek movies. In addition to providing a great adventure for the whole family to enjoy, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish teases a potentially interesting future for the franchise.

Does Puss Get His Wish in 'Puss in Boots: The Last Wish'?

Image via DreamWorks

Despite singing a song in the beginning about being the “greatest fearless hero,” Puss struggles with cowardice throughout Puss in Boots: The Last Wish. In addition to fearing his potential demise, Puss regrets leaving Kitty at the altar on their intended wedding day. However, Puss realizes that his one life is worth fighting for, and chooses not to use the star’s wish. After a brutal duel, the Wolf realizes he only wants to fight someone he thinks is immortal, and leaves Puss behind. However, he teases that it won’t be the last time they see each other, suggesting that one day Puss will meet his end.

Puss’ heroism in Puss in Boots: The Last Wish isn’t earned alone; Kitty and Perrito come to his aid and help him face off against the villains during the final battle. He and Kitty resume their romance, and essentially adopt Perrito as they set off on a new batch of adventures. They steal back a ship from an aristocrat Puss encountered early on, and Perrito finally decides on a name after never having something to call himself. Fittingly, he chooses the name that Puss has been referring to him as.

What Happens to the Other Characters?

Image via DreamWorks

Even though they had originally intended to steal the wish for themselves, Goldilocks and the bears end up coming to Puss’ aid in the end of Puss in Boots: The Last Wish. Goldilocks hoped to use the wish to find a “real family,” but over the course of her journey, she realizes that the bears are the only family she will ever need. She makes the decision to save Baby Bear instead of taking the wish, and in the end, they decide to take over Horner’s pie-making business; this amusingly isn’t the type of “family business” that they had discussed earlier. They also recruit the Talking Cricket (Kevin McCann), an ethical counselor that Horner had plucked from his magic purse and abandoned.

As for Horner, his greed gets the better of him, and he falls into the crumbling star as it’s ejected back into space. The map to the star is destroyed, signifying that it won’t tempt anyone else with the prospect of granting their wish. It’s a great message for kids, especially during the holiday season. Instead of wishing for something, it’s nice to recognize what you already have and the happiness it brings you.

Where Is Puss Going After 'Puss in Boots: The Last Wish'?

Image via DreamWorks

After stealing the vessel, Puss, Kitty, and Perrito sail to visit “some old friends” in Far Far Away. As fans of the Shrek franchise know, this is where the titular Ogre (Mike Myers), his wife Fiona (Cameron Diaz), their children, and friends have had their adventures. Even though Artie (Justin Timberlake) became King of Far Far Away at the end of Shrek The Third, it’s likely that Shrek and his family would visit their friends in the fairy tale city.

At a Q&A hosted by Collider, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish director Joel Crawford and co-director Januel Mercado admitted that they included the moment because they were “big fans” of the Shrek series, and it’s not the only time in Puss in Boots: The Last Wish that they reference the other franchise. Gingy (Conrad Vernon) briefly appears in a flashback to one of Puss’ previous lives, and Pinocchio (Cody Cameron) pops up in the flashbacks exploiting Horner’s childhood. Shrek and Donkey (Eddie Murphy) both show up in Puss in Boots: The Last Wish in nonspeaking roles during a montage Puss has of his lives.

Crawford and Mercado noted that the “ball is in the audiences’ court” as to where they want to see the franchise go next. Although it took over a decade for a second Puss in Boots film to make it to the big screen, they teased that there is potential for another Puss in Boots film, additional Shrek sequels, and possibly a spinoff series following Perrito’s adventures.

While Shrek Forever After was generally not very well-received, DreamWorks Animation co-founder and CEO Jeffrey Katzenberg has hinted at the possibility of a fifth film in the series since 2014. Following the purchase of DreamWorks Animation by NBCUniversal in 2016, CEO Steve Burke made plans to develop another Shrek film with a screenplay by Michael McCullers that was completed. McCullers teased that his idea is a “big reinvention” of the franchise, and in 2018 it was reported that Chris Meledandri had been tasked with executive producing both Puss in Boots: The Last Wish and another Shrek film. Considering that Shrek Water attractions have opened at DreamWorks Water Park, it seems likely that the future is bright for the series in whatever form it takes.