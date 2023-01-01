As 2022 comes to an end, so does the second weekend at the box office for DreamWorks' Puss in Boots: The Last Wish. Following the 3-day weekend, the second film starring the beloved feline from the Shrek series has nearly reached $130 million at the global box office, having reached a cumulative total of $129.5 million since its premiere back on December 21.

The film opened in 18 new markets, including Australia, and is now available in 72 regions. The international box office brought in $22.4 million during its second weekend. This is a strong 15% increase from the previous Christmas weekend and increased the international cume for the film to $68.8 million. Excluding China, this puts the new film on pace with Illumination's Sing 2 at the same point.

As for the domestic box office, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish held onto its second place from last weekend, still coming up behind Avatar: The Way of Water. Just like the International markets, the domestic box office saw an increase from the previous weekend, going up by an impressive 31% bump and bringing in $16.3 million over the three-day weekend. The domestic cume is now at $60.7 million.

Image via DreamWorks Animation

Starring Antonio Banderas as Puss in Boots, reprising the role that he debuted in 2004's Shrek 2, the new film sees the titular character reaching the final of his 9 lives. Wanting to get those lives back, he sets out on an epic journey to find the last wish to restore his lost lives. The film has received rave reviews from critics and is currently sitting at an 86% on Rotten Tomatoes. Collider's own Nate Richard gave the film an A- in his review, calling it "the hero that DreamWorks Animation has needed all along" and saying it's "not only one of the best-animated films of the year, but it's one of DreamWorks' best, and one that will strike a chord with moviegoers of all ages."

Joining Banderas on the film's cast includes Salma Hayek as Kitty Softpaws, reprising the role from the first Puss in Boots movie from 2011. The rest of the cast includes Harvey Guillen as Perro, Florence Pugh as Goldilocks, John Mulaney as Jack Horner, Olivia Colman as Mama Bear, Samson Kayo as Baby Bear, Da’Vine Joy Randolph as Mama Luna, Wagner Moura as the Big Bad Wolf, Ray Winstone as Papa Bear, as well as Anthony Mendez.

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish is in theaters now. Watch our interview with Banderas below: