DreamWorks' Puss in Boots: The Last Wish continues to pull in strong numbers at the global box office as it has brought in over $33.2 million in the 3-day weekend in 78 regions in its fourth weekend since its premiere back on December 21, bringing the global cumulative total to an impressive $247.4 million.

The animated film came in third at the domestic box office this weekend, behind the box office powerhouse Avatar: The Way of Water and Universal’s horror hit M3GAN, currently in its second weekend since opening. The domestic box office performance for the film saw it make $13.4 million in 3,687 theaters, only a 1% drop from last weekend, and brought the domestic total to $106.3 million. The international markets saw a larger dropoff from week to week with a 29% drop, though this still brought in a strong $19.8 million and brought the international cume to $141 million.

Mexico saw the best week-to-week growth with a 15% increase in its fourth weekend, adding $2.3 million to its $13.1 million. Brazil saw $3 million brought in by the film in its second weekend following last week when Puss in Boots: The Last Wish became the 2nd biggest animated opening weekend of the pandemic. The cume reached $6.9 million this weekend in the country. Similar to Brazil, the film also held strong in Poland after achieving the biggest opening weekend (in admissions) of the pandemic era last week and adding another $1 million in Weekend 2. The cume has now reached $3.1 million. Australia's school holidays greatly benefited the film as it added $1.3 million this weekend with a strong hold to reach $8.6 million cume with only a -15% drop from last weekend. Weekend 2 in Korea brought in $1.2 million, reaching a cume of $4.1 million.

China's weekend 3 saw a +39% week-on-week with $1.1 million added to its $4.7 million cume. Argentina had an excellent hold in Weekend 2, only down 16%, and remained No.2 in the market despite five new openings. It has now reached $3 million in the country. The film added $1 million to reach a $15.5 million cume his weekend in France's sixth weekend. Finally, Spain had an excellent hold in Weekend 3 (-6%), grossing $0.9 million to bring the film's cumulative earnings at the country's box office to $6.6 million.

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish sees the titular character, played by Antonio Banderas, reaching the final of his 9 lives. Wanting to get those lives back, he sets out on an epic journey to find the last wish to restore his lost lives. The all-star cast of the film also features Salma Hayek as Kitty Softpaws, reprising the role from the first Puss in Boots movie from 2011. The rest of the cast includes Harvey Guillen as Perro, Florence Pugh as Goldilocks, John Mulaney as Jack Horner, Olivia Colman as Mama Bear, Samson Kayo as Baby Bear, Da’Vine Joy Randolph as Mama Luna, Wagner Moura as the Big Bad Wolf, Ray Winstone as Papa Bear, as well as Anthony Mendez.

The film has seen widespread acclaim from critics and audiences alike, with Collider's own Nate Richard giving the film an A- in his review, calling it "the hero that DreamWorks Animation has needed all along" and saying it's "not only one of the best-animated films of the year, but it's one of DreamWorks' best, and one that will strike a chord with moviegoers of all ages."

