The smooth-talking, endearing feline may or may not be able to fulfill his last wish, but DreamWorks has had their wish granted. Puss in Boots: The Last Wish has become one of the animation studio's biggest films to date, maintaining its impressive run on Sunday, crossing $297 million in revenue at the global box office. Not only did DreamWorks achieve a significant milestone, but the animation scene in general, welcomed the film as the third-largest animated movie during the pandemic era, trailing only Universal Pictures' Minions: The Rise of Gru and Sing 2.

The pandemic had a significant negative impact on the film industry, but some animated films thrived, with Puss in Boots: The Last Wish crossing $250 million globally last weekend. Despite a 19% drop in revenue over the weekend, it has amassed an international gross of $171 million, earning $17 million this weekend in 78 territories. The movie's domestic gross was $11.5 million, a 21% decrease from the previous weekend, bringing the domestic total to $126.4 million. It did well in the international market, grossing $297.5 million, establishing the sequel to the orange feline tale as a force to be reckoned with, becoming one of the few animated films to surpass the $100 million mark internationally and as the eighth-highest-grossing MPA animation during the pandemic era. The film's accumulated revenue places Puss in Boots: The Last Wish third in the DreamWorks box office history, behind The Bad Guys and The Croods: A New Age.

Puss has certainly enjoyed his nine lives with all of these earnings, expanding into new markets such as India, Mexico, Brazil, and Germany, among other countries that saw considerable box office revenue. Puss in Boots: The Last Wish opened with $184 million on 731 screens in India. In Germany, The Last Wish surpassed Sing 2's lifetime total with another $12.5 million this weekend, while its weekend gross in Brazil increased by $1.6 million to reach $9.6 million.

What is Puss In Boots: The Last Wish About?

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish sees the adventurous titular character, played by Antonio Banderas, as he approaches the end of his nine lives. In order to defy death, he embarks on an epic journey to find the final wish that will restore his lost lives. Besides Banderas, Salma Hayek reprised her role in the 2011 Puss in Boots film as Kitty Softpaws. The second Shrek movie from 2004 featured the character's initial introduction. Shrek has a reputation for fusing fairytales with various pop culture references—and Puss in Boots' stand-alone movie didn't veer too far from that formula, introducing Goldilocks and the Three Bears, with Florence Pugh, Olivia Colman, Samson Kayo, and Ray Winstone in the voice cast. The rest of the cast includes Harvey Guillen, John Mulaney, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, and Wagner Moura.

The animated film has been well received, earning not only a favorable box office revenue but a critic score of 96% and an audience score of 93% on Rotten Tomatoes. Collider's very own Nate Richard, in his review, described the film as a purr-fect comeback for the titular character, saying: "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish may have been the hero that DreamWorks Animation has needed all along."

