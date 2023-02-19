DreamWorks Animation's Shrek spin-off Puss in Boots: The Last Wish has now grossed more than $421 million worldwide. This weekend, the film earned more than $5 million domestically, bringing its domestic total to more than $166 million. Internationally, the film earned more than $9 million, bringing its international total to more than $255 million.

In total at the worldwide box office this weekend, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish grossed more than $15 million. This weekend, the film had to go up against the latest installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The third Ant-Man film not only kicked off the franchise's Phase 5 but also introduced the villain Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors), who will return in the 2025 MCU film Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. Puss in Boots: The Last Wish's box office also had to compete with the film currently being available to purchase digitally. This weekend's $15 million has led to the film grossing a total of more than $421 million worldwide.

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish was directed by Joel Crawford. It is a sequel to the 2011 film Puss in Boots and stars Antonio Banderas as the swashbuckling feline. The film also stars Salma Hayek as Kitty Softpaws, reprising the role from the first film. In Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, Puss is now down to the last of his nine lives. Now knowing that he is mortal just like everyone else, Puss goes on a journey with Kitty and a dog named Perrito (Harvey Guillén), to find a wishing star so that he can have all nine lives again. However, the trio has to go up against Goldilocks (Florence Pugh) and her family of bears, as well as Jack Horner (John Mulaney), who want to get the wishing star for themselves.

Will There Be More Movies in the Shrek-verse?

Since the release of Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, many fans have wondered if it could lead to a fifth Shrek film. The fourth film, 2010's Shrek Forever After, was marketed as the final chapter in the series. However, the characters returned a few months later in the 2010 Halloween television special Scared Shrekless. In January, Eddie Murphy, who plays Shrek's friend Donkey, talked about the possibility of returning to the franchise. "I'd absolutely be open if they ever came with another Shrek, I'd do it in two seconds. I love Donkey," said Murphy. He also said that he would reprise the role in a Donkey spin-off film.

