Dreamworks' animated family film Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, the second in a series of Shrek spinoffs starring Antonio Banderas as the titular feline, has added $16 million to its grosses from international territories. Combined with the $11 million from the domestic box office earned over the three-day weekend, this takes the film past the $50 million mark in cumulative box office earnings.

With openings in an additional 28 markets this week, the earnings for Puss in Boots: The Last Wish are estimated to be just below Illumination's Sing, and on par with its sequel Sing 2, while surpassing Blue Sky Animation's Ferdinand. With the long holiday weekend still in full swing, the forecasted 4-day earnings estimate that the film will surpass $57 million at the global box office.

The film is already proving popular with audiences, scoring an A on CinemaScore. In his review, Collider's own Nate Richard gave the film an A-, calling it "the hero that DreamWorks Animation has needed all along." He went on to say "The film is surprisingly much more ambitious and mature than one might expect, it goes beyond the messages you might expect from your average family movie and decides to dig deep into themes of mortality and confronting death. The stakes are actually felt and there are moments in the film's climax that are effectively tense."

Starring Banderas, who originated the role in 2004's Shrek 2, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish also stars Salma Hayek as Kitty Softpaws, who she first played in the first movie, which was released in 2011. Joining the cast this time around are Harvey Guillen as Perro, Florence Pugh as Goldilocks, John Mulaney as Jack Horner, Olivia Colman as Mama Bear, Samson Kayo as Baby Bear, Da’Vine Joy Randolph as Mama Luna, Wagner Moura as the Big Bad Wolf, Ray Winstone as Papa Bear, as well as Anthony Mendez.

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish is in theaters now. Watch our interview with Banderas below: