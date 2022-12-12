After so many adventures over the years, Puss in Boots (Antonio Banderas) may now be facing his greatest challenge yet... spicy chicken wings! The animated feline recently appeared on the Internet series Hot Ones to discuss his upcoming film Puss in Boots: The Last Wish. Hot Ones is hosted by Sean Evans, and features him interviewing a celebrity while the two eat chicken wings with different sauces that become hotter throughout the interview. Some of the show's previous celebrities include Tom Holland, Gordon Ramsay, and Shaquille O'Neal.

While Evans introduces the video, Puss drinks all of his glass of milk, which was supposed to be saved for later to deal with the hotter wings. Although Evans warns him about drinking all of his milk, Puss is confident in his ability to compete in the challenge. During Evans' first question, Puss even falls asleep and asks to be served something spicy. After eating some mild favored wings (which he ate off his sword), Puss talks about how he lost some of his eight previous lives, before being left with his ninth and final one. One of the hot sauces, Ogre's Breath, features an image of Puss' friend Shrek (Mike Myers). While discussing what an average day like is for him, the Ogre's Breath sauce begins to take effect on him. When later asked about his partnership with Kitty Softpaws (Salma Hayek), Puss is seen sweating with his face becoming more red. He then begs Evans for more milk to help him deal with the heat. After conquering the challenge and finishing the interview, Puss is seen drenched in sweat and drinks from a pitcher of water.

In Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, Puss is now down to his ninth and final life. He then goes on a journey with Kitty Softpaws and Perrito (Harvey Guillén) to find the Wishing Star so that he can be regain his previous eight lives. However, in their quest they will also have to go up against Goldi (Florence Pugh) and the Three Bears Crime Family, Jack Horner (John Mulaney), and the Big, Bad Wolf (Wagner Moura). The film is a sequel to 2011's Puss in Boots solo spin-off film.

RELATED: 'Puss in Boots: The Last Wish' Review: Sword-Wielding Feline Gets Purr-fect Comeback

Banderas' version of Puss in Boots was first introduced in 2004's Shrek 2. Although originally hired to kill Shrek, he goes on to become an ally and friend of the ogre and Donkey (Eddie Murphy). The character is well-known for his recurring gag of trying to trick his enemies with making his eyes big and looking sad, before attacking them. Puss also appeared in 2007's Shrek the Third and 2010's Shrek Forever After. He also appeared in the 2007 Christmas special Shrek the Halls and the 2010 Halloween special Scared Shrekless. Puss was also the star of his own Netflix animated series The Adventures of Puss in Boots, where the character was voiced by Eric Bauza.

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish will be released in theaters on December 21. Check out a trailer for the film below: