Puss in Boots: The Last Wish is one of the most beloved animated films in recent times, and one of the reasons for its success was the character of Big Jack Horner (John Mulaney). The owner of a massive baked goods empire, Jack cares first and foremost about himself and loves to collect magical creatures, trinkets, and artifacts. His biggest ambition is to find a wishing star that fell to Earth in the middle of the Dark Forest, which brings him into conflict with the feline hero, Puss in Boots (Antonio Banderas).

The main reason for Jack's success is because the writers focused on making him the most despicable villain possible for a fairy tale world, which was a refreshing change in today's day and age of twist villains who get redeemed in the end. As such, nearly every line from him is quotable and memorable, elevated by Mulaney's unhinged delivery. These are the best Jack Horner quotes in Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, cementing him as an all-time great icon of villainy.

10 “What’s Impressive? I’ve Been a Boy the Whole Time!”

Said to Pinocchio and His Crowd

Imaga via DreamWorks

Jack's obsession with magic began when he was a young boy. Known as Little Jack Horner, he would sing his famous nursery rhyme to advertise his family's Horner Pies. One day, his audience was stolen by a living puppet named Pinocchio (Cody Cameron), prompting Jack to exclaim this quote.

This quote does a decent job of giving Jack a petty enough reason to hate magical creatures while also going a long way to show what kind of man he is. Even though he grew up to be a successful pie entrepreneur, he can't stand to hear his own nursery rhyme because it reminds him of this one failure. It gets even funnier, considering Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio beat The Last Wish for the 2023 Oscar for Best Animated Feature, meaning Jack was upstaged by Pinocchio once again.

9 “Little Jack Horner Didn’t Have Any Magic. He Was a Pathetic Buttered Baker’s Boy. Little Jack’s Dead. I’m Big Jack Horner.”

Said to the Serpent Sisters

Image via DreamWorks

After a ridiculous number of murders, Jack's mercenaries, the Serpent Sisters Jo (Betsy Sodaro) and Jan (Artemis Pebdani), recover the map that leads to the Wishing Star and deliver it to him. After taking the map into Jack's trophy room, Jo pushes her luck by reminding Jack of his nursery rhyme. This prompts Jack to speak this quote before turning Jo to gold using the hand of King Midas.

This quote is the perfect way to introduce Big Jack Horner to the audience. Combined with the flashback that played before, it establishes that Jack is someone frustrated by his past and is now determined to re-invent himself in such a way that will make it impossible for someone else to upstage him. With the vast array of magical items at his disposal, he seems quite capable of backing up that ambition.

8 “All of the Magic in the World... For Me! And No One Else Gets Any. Is That So Much?”

Said to the Ethical Bug

Image via DreamWorks

The hunt for the Wishing Star won't be easy since Jack has to compete with Puss, feline thief Kitty Softpaw (Salma Hayek), and Goldilocks' (Florence Pugh) Three Bears crime family. Their wishes range from trying to regain lost lives to acquiring the perfect family. However, Jack's wish involves hoarding all the world's magic, which leaves his Ethical Bug (Kevin McCann) stunned and shocked.

What really sells this quote is how innocent and sincere Jack is when he says it. He truly doesn't see anything wrong with monopolizing the world's magic and speaks of it the same way a child might wish for a puppy. When the Ethical Bug exclaims that, yes, it is so much to ask for, Jack immediately shuts him down with an "Agree to disagree" and goes back to his usual self.

7 “Can’t Bake a Pie Without Losing a Dozen Men.”

Said to the Ethical Bug

Image via DreamWorks

Accompanying Jack on his hunt for the star is his Baker's Dozen, an elite squad of bakers trained to use their cooking instruments as weapons. Unfortunately, they are picked off one by one, mainly because of Jack's indifference, and the majority of them are killed when Jack uses them as a human bridge to try and fail to get his wagon across a gorge. While the Ethical Bug stares in horror, Jack writes off their deaths with the above quote.

This quote stands out because of how it shines a hilarious spotlight on Jack's complete disregard for human life. Exactly why he thought a human bridge would be able to support a two-story wagon pulled by de-horned unicorns is anybody's guess, and he only saves the last Baker because she's not chatty. Since Jack has access to so much magic, he views his men as expendable, as he can use one of his magic goodies to make up for their loss.

6 “Oh, What Did I Do To Deserve This? I Mean What Specifically?”

Said to Puss in Boots, Kitty Softpaws, Perrito, and Goldylocks

Image via DreamWorks

After a climactic battle atop the Wishing Star, Puss, Kitty, and Goldie all agree to destroy the map and with it, the words to grant the wish, to keep it out of Jack's hands. Though he tries to reassemble the map as the star breaks apart, the Ethical Bug and a phoenix Jack had used as a flamethrower steal the final piece and burn it. Dumbfounded, Jack can only speak this quote as he sinks into the collapsing star.

This quote is perfect for Jack to go out on. With his death fast approaching, he doesn't repent his evil ways but instead acknowledges and embraces them while asking for clarification as to what evil deed was the one that did him in. His hand also curves into a thumbs-down pose, parodying the final act of Arnold Schwarzenegger's T-800 from the seminal sci-fi classic Terminator 2: Judgment Day.

5 “Yeah, in the Face. Why?”

Said to the Ethical Bug

Image via Universal Pictures

Jack catches up with Puss and Kitty on the banks of the River of Relaxation and captures their dog companion, Perrito (Harvey Guillén). He threatens to test his baby unicorn horn crossbow on Perrito if the cats don't hand over the map. When the Ethical Bug suggests that Jack won't actually shoot a puppy, Jack immediately rebukes him with this quote.

This is another quote that perfectly captures what kind of monster Big Jack Horner is. Mulaney's quick delivery is what makes it stand out: there's not even an inch of hesitation in his voice, and he even looks eager to shoot Perrito for no other reason than he can. Fortunately, Perrito escapes thanks to Goldilocks' arrival, but several of his Baker's Dozen are shot in the ensuing fight and burst into confetti.

4 “That Was Weird.”

Said to Baby Bear

Image via Universal Pictures

At the Wishing Star, a final three-way battle erupts between Jack, Goldilocks, and Puss' company over who will get to make the wish. Baby Bear (Samson Kayo) knocks Jack over before declaring that, once he's busted him up, Baby will wear his clothes. Jack replies with this quote before grabbing his magic staff and blasting Baby away.

Everything about this quote and the setup of it is hilarious. It's another short line delivered quickly by Mulaney, and the use of "was," combined with his instant blasting of Baby, means that Jack has already moved past this moment before it's finished. It's also a callback to a line Baby had said earlier, expressing his desire to own a suit like Jack's.

3 “What Took You So Long, Idiot?”

Said to the Ethical Bug

Image via Universal Pictures

After Jack lets him out of his magic bag, the Ethical Bug tries to bring out the good he believes is buried deep within Jack. Unfortunately, seeing Jack needlessly kill his Baker's Dozen pushes the bug too far. He angrily declares that Jack is an irredeemable monster; feinting surprise, Jack responds with this quote before flicking the bug away.

Once again, Mulaney's delivery and the context of the line is what makes it so memorable. Jack's sarcastic delivery and word choice make it clear that he was only putting up with the bug to prove a point: he is indeed an irredeemable person and doesn't care to change his ways. It shows a playful and cunning side to Jack, that he's willing to wait patiently to mess with and corrupt a pure heart. It's a perfect encapsulation of his character, proving he's among the best villains in animation.

2 “You Know, I Never Had Much as a Kid. Just Loving Parents, Stability, and a Mansion... And a Thriving Baked Goods Enterprise for Me to Inherit. Useless Crap Like That.”

Said to the Ethical Bug

Image via Universal Pictures

As Jack walks across a bridge made up of his Baker's Dozen, the Ethical Bug decides that he needs to take a different approach to bringing out Jack's good side. He asks Jack to tell him about his childhood, and at first, it seems like they're getting to the root of the problem. But the longer the quote goes on, the more the Ethical Bug shifts from sympathy to frustration.

This is another quote that reminds the audience that Jack is a more traditional villain. His upbringing had all the ingredients to be a noble or even heroic character, but he chooses to be evil and enjoys every cruel and selfish act that he does. It's also hilarious to hear Jack talk about these things and call them "useless crap" when many people would kill to have even one of the many privileges he was surrounded by.

1 “Don’t You Know I’m Dead Inside?”

Said to Perrito

Image via Universal Pictures

Having eaten a magic snack, Jack grows to the size of a giant and claims the map. As he prepares to make a wish, Perrito finally masters the ability to look cute at command and attempts to persuade Jack not to go through with his plan. At first, it looks like Jack falls for it, but his joy soon turns to anger that Perrito thought the trick would work in the first place.

Jack's fury at Perrito's assuming that he has a conscience to appeal to is what makes this line so funny. He speaks this quote in a proud and condescending tone, mocking Perrito because his inhumanity means that he won't fall for simple tricks. This then leads beautifully into the reveal that Perrito was buying time for Puss and Kitty to steal the map, meaning that Jack's inability to comprehend friendship and teamwork is what led to his defeat. The scene is an utter hit because of Perrito, one of the best animal sidekicks in animation, but most importantly because of Mulaney's deranged delivery, which could not have been more appropriate.

