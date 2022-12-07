The free event will be Friday, December 16, on the DreamWorks Animation Campus with the directors and we've even got a hot chocolate bar!

If you live in Los Angeles and are looking forward to seeing Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, you’re about to send me an email. I say this because Collider is teaming up with Universal Pictures and DreamWorks Animation for a free early screening next week on the DreamWorks campus in Glendale, and we’ve got directors Joel Crawford and Januel Mercado for the post-screening Q&A.

But it gets better.

Unlike our standard screenings, where everyone goes home after the Q&A, our FYC (For Your Consideration) Puss in Boots: The Last Wish event includes a post-show reception where fans can mingle with the directors and fellow attendees and enjoy a hot chocolate bar for the kids and cocktails for the adults. This is one of those screenings where we encourage parents to bring their kids.

The screening will begin at 6pm on Friday, December 16.

If you’d like to attend our special IMAX event, you need to email thecollidermailbox@gmail.com with the subject line “I Want to See Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.” In the body of the email, please include your name and how many people you’d like to bring. We’ll contact the winners on the 12th or 13th.

I’ve seen the Puss in Boots sequel, and it’s excellent. As Nate Richard said in our review (which I agree with):

“For a sequel that's taken over a decade to finally hit the screen, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish may have been the hero that DreamWorks Animation has needed all along. Much like the studio's previous film The Bad Guys, the animation style has its own unique style and a personality of its own. Much like Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, The Last Wish combines 2D hand-drawn stylings with CG animation to great success. The action is exciting and allows filmmakers Joel Crawford and Januel Mercado as well as the animation team to get creative; at times it plays out like a comic book, there's a scene that feels like a rainbow-coated homage to Mad Max, and plenty of visual gags that'll have the older audiences cracking up right alongside the younger viewers. The landscapes are gorgeous and there's never a dull frame in the film's 100-minute runtime.”

He goes on to say:

“The film is surprisingly much more ambitious and mature than one might expect, it goes beyond the messages you might expect from your average family movie and decides to dig deep into themes of mortality and confronting death. The stakes are actually felt and there are moments in the film's climax that are effectively tense, while the general story may be a predictable one, the places it goes to while telling it almost seem like its targeting the adults or those who grew up with the Shrek films rather than the younger fans who weren't even born when the previous film hit the big screen.”

If you have any questions about the screening please reach out on Twitter. It’s going to be a really fun night and hope to see you on the DreamWorks campus.

