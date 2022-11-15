Puss in Boots has some new friends, fresh facial hair, and one last chance at his adventurous life in a trailer for Puss in Boots: The Last Wish. Landing in theaters on December 21, just in time for the holiday season, the sequel to 2011’s Puss in Boots promises more action and bigger stars in the Joel Crawford (The Croods: A New Age) and Januel Mercado (Harvey Beaks) helmed movie.

It’s been over a decade since we last saw the dangerously cuddly cat who was first introduced to audiences via the Shrek franchise, and it’s clear that while he’s aged, time hasn’t slowed him down. Having exhausted eight of his nine lives, Puss in Boots (Antonio Banderas) has checked into a retirement home where he’s now forced to wait in line for a communal litter box and chokes down dry-food dinners at a trough.

It’s here that he meets a chatty therapy dog named Perro (Harvey Guillén) who immediately recognizes the famous sword-dueling outlaw. Upon learning about the Last Wish star, which grants one wish to whoever finds it, Puss in Boots sets out on a quest to regain his lost lives. Along the way, he’ll reconnect with his love interest and savvy pal, Kitty Softpaws (Salma Hayek), and come to blows with a slew of enemies who are also out to see their wishes come true.

The Last Wish isn’t the only big star burning bright in the feature, as additional characters will be voiced by Olivia Colman, Florence Pugh, John Mulaney, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Samson Kayo, Wagner Moura, Anthony Mendez, and Ray Winstone. Paul Fisher (The Lego Ninjago Movie) penned the screenplay with Mark Swift producing and Chris Meledandri serving as the executive producer.

While we’ve been anticipating the animated sequel since Crawford’s involvement was announced in the spring of 2021, things have been pretty quiet on the film as of late with our last look dropped back in June. Before that, the debut trailer was released in March, driving the anticipation behind Puss in Boots’ comeback. Originally slated for a release in September of this year, the film changed course, something that will most likely prove to be a good move as it will arrive just in time for the holiday theater rush.

You can check out the latest trailer for Puss in Boots: The Last Wish below and prepare to watch the suave and heroic outlaw fight for his right to life when the feature hits theaters on December 21.