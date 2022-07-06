Last year it was announced that Zoë Kravitz would be making her directorial debut with Pussy Island. Now, it seems that she is putting together quite the ensemble cast for her film. Initially, the only cast announced was Naomi Ackie, Channing Tatum, and Simon Rex, but today Deadline is reporting that the film has added Christian Slater, Alia Shawkat, Geena Davis, Kyle MacLachlan, Haley Joel Osment, and more to its cast.

Pussy Island will follow Frida (Ackie) a young cocktail waitress determined to end up in the inner circle of a tech mogul (Tatum). When Frida achieves this dream, she gets invited to the party of a lifetime on his private island. But, what seems like a dream quickly turns into a nightmare as Frida looks past all the beautiful people, gorgeous views, and all-night partying to find something truly terrifying on the island.

Slater is a Golden Globe-winning actor best known for films like True Romance and Heathers. He also starred for four seasons on the critically acclaimed series Mr. Robot. Shawkat is best known for starring in two hit comedy series, Arrested Development and Search Party. She also recently appeared in Being the Ricardos and is currently starring in the FX drama The Old Man.

Davis is an academy award-winning actress best known for films like A League of their Own and Thelma & Louise. Recently, she has appeared in series like GLOW and The Exorcist. MacLachlan is an Emmy-nominated actor who is best known for his starring role in Twin Peaks as well as films like Blue Velvet. Currently, he can be seen on the new Peacock series Joe vs. Carole. Osment is an Academy Award-nominated actor best known for his early roles in films like The Sixth Sense and A.I. Artificial Intelligence. More recently, Osment has had roles on series like Goliath, The Kominsky Method, and Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous.

Also joining the cast of Pussy Island are Adria Arjona, Liz Caribel Sierra, Levon Hawke, Trew Mullen, Saul Williams, and Cris Costa. Currently, the nature of their roles in the film are being kept under wraps. Pussy Island will be Kravitz's first time in the director’s chair. She also wrote the script alongside E.T. Feigenbaum. The film is being produced by Kravitz’s This Is Important production banner with Bruce Cohen and Tiffany Persons. Additionally, Garret Levitz will be serving as a producer for Tatum’s Free Association production banner. Executive producers include Jordan Harkins and RedRum’s Stacy Perskie.

Filming for Pussy Island is currently underway in Mexico. Stay tuned to Collider for any future updates on this project.