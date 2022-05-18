Last year it was announced that The Batman star Zoë Kravitz would be making her directorial debut with a thriller titled Pussy Island. Now, according to Deadline, the film has just added Red Rocket star Simon Rex to the cast.

Early in his career, Rex had a recurring role in the popular drama Felicity and then starring roles in the drama Jack & Jill and the sitcom What I Like About You. He would go on to appear in films like Scary Movie 3 and Superhero Movie before gaining critical acclaim last year for his starring role in Red Rocket. He can next be seen in the upcoming films Providence, alongside Lily James and Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and National Anthem, alongside Sydney Sweeney and Halsey. In Pussy Island, Rex will be joining the previously announced cast of Channing Tatum (21 Jump Street) and Naomi Ackie (The End of the F***ing World).

Pussy Island will follow the story of a young woman named Frida (Ackie) who tricks her way into the inner circle of a tech mogul (Tatum). She ends up getting in over her head when she gets invited to the mogul’s private island for a party. Among the “epic setting, beautiful people, ever-flowing champagne, and late-night dance parties”, Frida quickly begins to notice that there is something wrong going on with the island. Rex will be playing the chef, trainer, and friend of Tatum’s character.

The film has been written by Kravitz and E.T. Feigenbaum. While the film will be Kravitz’s first directing credit, it won’t be her first for writing. She previously wrote an episode of the Hulu series High Fidelity, which she also starred in. Feigenbaum’s writing credits include collaborating with Kravitz on the same episode of High Fidelity, and a few short films.

Pussy Island will be produced by Free Association, the production company of Bruce Cohen, Kravitz, Tiffany Persons, and Tatum. Garret Levitz will be overseeing the film for the company.

Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and read the full synopsis for Pussy Island below:

Frida (Ackie), is a young and clever Los Angeles cocktail waitress who has her eyes set on the prize: philanthropist and tech mogul Slater King (Tatum). When she skillfully maneuvers her way into King’s inner circle and ultimately an intimate gathering on his private island, she is ready for a journey of a lifetime. Despite the epic setting, beautiful people, ever-flowing champagne and late-night dance parties, Frida can sense that there’s more to this island than meets the eye. Something she can’t quite put her finger on. Something terrifying.

