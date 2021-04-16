Puzzle Bobble, also known as Bust-a-Move, will bring the classic arcade puzzle to VR with Puzzle Bobble VR: Vacation Odyssey coming in May. The game brings back the classic gameplay of popping bubbles of the same color, but for the first time, these 100 levels can be played in virtual reality.

The idea behind Puzzle Bobble VR: Vacation Odyssey is simple: the player needs to aim a cannon and shoot single-colored bubbles into a group of other buttles that can already be seen onscreen. Every time more than three bubbles of the same color touch each other, this group of bubbles explodes. The goal is to clean the screen by exploding every visible bubble, which demands precision from the player, both in terms of aiming and by reacting to the random color they are asked to shoot. The VR version of the puzzle will also include a 3-star ranking for each level, giving players a reason to come back and master each challenge.

Puzzle Bobble VR: Vacation Odyssey is being released as part of the 35th anniversary of Bubble Bobble, the platforming title released in 1986, which introduced the green dragon Bub to the world. The original game from TAITO would expand to puzzles with the release of the first Puzzle Bobble in 1994. The franchise has been a reliable and popular puzzle franchise now for decades.

Puzzle Bobble mechanics inspired dozens of games, and with the mobile market growing each year, this core gameplay is available in all shapes and formats, sometimes with the tick of a clock to increase the pressure. Even so, it’s nice to see original developer TAITO is still publishing a new entry on the franchise that started it all.

Puzzle Bobble VR: Vacation Odyssey will launch on Oculus Home for the Quest and Quest 2 on May 20, 2021.

Check the trailer for Puzzle Bobble VR: Vacation Odyssey below.

