One of the most popular sub-genres for horror remains found footage, which got a critical boost earlier this year with Late Night With the Devil. As we get closer to Halloween, October is going to be another must-see month for the sub-genre with the release of V/H/S/Beyond. However, it's not the only found-footage terror to look out for next month, as Puzzle Box, from writer-director Jack Dignan and Welcome Villain Films, is about to give a whole new mind-bending meaning to staying in. Now, as the film’s release date draws near, Collider can exclusively debut Puzzle Box’s new trailer which combines classic genre imagery with relatable real-world scares.

Puzzle Box follows “recovering drug addict Kait, who flees to a house in the woods to self-rehabilitate." She’s “joined by her sister Olivia, who decides to document the process.” However, “strange things begin to happen as the house’s layout mysteriously begins to change, and the two find themselves trapped inside an inescapable, nightmarish puzzle box of a house.” The 90-second trailer previews that frightening premise with tons of close-quarters anxiety, paranoia, and imagery that’ll make any horror fan's skin crawl. Especially where the hook of Puzzle Box is concerned, a Winchester Mystery House-like monastery, the visuals are going to be playing a ton of games with our sense of spatial awareness. That spooky sentiment is only added to by the film's poster and equally agony-inducing images which can be viewed below.

Found footage on its surface may just seem like an excuse for jump scares and cheap thrills, but many of the films that have built up this sub-genre in the last quarter-century have a dark realistic core. Whether it be family trauma in Paranormal Activity or the loss of a loved one in Late Night With the Devil, the themes of these scary POV ventures can pack quite a haunting meaning. Puzzle Box looks to continue that tradition with a weighty story about addiction. Being in recovery can be horrifying enough. However, the stress of not being able to trust your surroundings brings an extra layer of fear to Puzzle Box’s psychological bag of tricks. Blending addiction with traditional horror has been super effective in projects like Evil Dead (2013) and The Haunting of Hill House. It’s going to be exciting to see what the found footage perspective brings to this eerily all-too-real topic this time around.

Puzzle Box will arrive on digital platforms on Friday, October 11. As horror fans wait to enter its terrifying maze, you can view the full trailer above and the poster and images below. The film stars Kaityn Boye, Laneikka Denne, Cassandre Girard, Janelle McMenamin, Matias Klaver, and Hazel Pompeani.